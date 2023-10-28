Robin van Persie snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names 3 best players in the world right now

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie ignored Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his three best players in the game currently.

Ronaldo, 38, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Having made his debut two decades later, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still going struck, having struck over 850 times for club and country. He's the first player in men's football to do so.

The tally includes 41 strikes in 2023, making Ronaldo the most prolific goalscorer for the year. However, that was not enough for the Portuguese to make it to Van Persie's list of three best players.

In a video interview with ESPN, the former United striker shared his three best players in the sport:

"(Kylian) Mbappe, (Lionel) Messi and (Erling Haaland)"

Messi is another bonafide legend of the game, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and scoring over 800 goals for club and country. Meanwhile, the much younger Mbappe and Haaland have been prolific scorers for club and country and are touted to take over from Ronaldo and Messi.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared in 2023?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine despite being almost 40. He has been on a tear for his club side, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December on a free transfer.

Ronaldo has scored 32 times across competitions for them in 2023 and a further nine with Portugal, all in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying. Thanks to their captain's exploits, the Selecao booked their place at next year's Germany finals with three games to spre.

The five-time Ballon d'Or particularly sizzle during the October international break. He bagged braces in Portugal's 3-2 home win over Slovakia and 5-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In club football this season, Ronaldo is the Saudi Pro League's top goalscorer with 11 goals in nine games. With five assists, he's in second place in the league charts. His Al-Nassr side are second in the standings after 11 games, trailing Al-Hilal by four points.