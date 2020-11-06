Robin van Persie urges Manchester United to keep faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robin van Persie has advised Manchester United not to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, imploring his former club to keep faith in the Norwegian tactician instead.

Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure at Old Trafford following two back-to-back defeats against Arsenal in the Premier League and Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champion League respectively.

Manchester United are 15th in the Premier League after securing just seven points from their first six games of the season. At the moment, the Red Devils, who have looked uninspired and out of ideas at times, are a pale shadow of the team that finished third in the league last season.

Interestingly, Manchester United are yet to win a home game in the Premier League this season. A defeat at the hands of Everton on Saturday could see them slid down to 17th in the Premier League table.

With Mauricio Pochettino available and reportedly interested in taking the reins at Manchester United, Solskjaer’s position has come under intense scrutiny.

Former Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie has experienced managerial turmoil first hand at Old Trafford during his second season under David Moyes. The Dutchman wants Manchester United to be patient with Solskjaer.

Van Persie wants Manchester United to give Solskjaer time to implement his ideas

The Dutchman pointed out that sacking a coach does not always guarantee a turnaround in a club's fortunes.

"I’m not a big fan of sacking coaches. I never liked that. In most cases, that’s not the solution to suddenly finding the same team playing great football again." said Van Persie.

Robin Van Persie: " I am not a big fan of sacking coaches. Give him time to implement his ideas. I hope he gets time. I am a fan of football, but it was not good enough today." #muzone [bt] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 4, 2020

Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to give Solskjaer some time to implement his ideas at the club.

"I’ve said it many times before about Solskjaer: give him time to really implement his ideas, and in the end, I’m sitting here to give my opinion, not to judge his way of coaching or whatever. I hope they give him time, what’s in it for me for him to lose his job? I don’t want anyone to lose their job," concluded the Dutchman.

Robin van Persie tells United what to do with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer #mufc https://t.co/0moDzlkFUW — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 5, 2020

Manchester United have looked to back the Norwegian through tough times. However, it is quite likely that a negative result at Goodison Park on Saturday could change the club's stance on their manager.

With the Red Devils struggling for consistency all season, their woeful defence could be stretched to the limits against the Toffees. However, Everton are going through a minor setback themselves after losing two of their last three games in the Premier League.

Considering the same, a win at Everton does not look implausible for Manchester United. Given Solskjaer’s current situation, it might be the only way for the Norwegian to prolong his stay at the Manchester United helm.