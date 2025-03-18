  • home icon
  • Football
  • “Rodri, is he a Ballon d’Or player for you?” - Kylian Mbappe speaks up against award criteria, says no one should be excluded 

“Rodri, is he a Ballon d’Or player for you?” - Kylian Mbappe speaks up against award criteria, says no one should be excluded 

By Okenna Okere
Modified Mar 18, 2025 07:31 GMT
Rodri (left) &amp; Kylian Mbappe (right) - (Image: All images from Getty)
Rodri (left) & Kylian Mbappe (right) - (Image: All images from Getty)

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has expressed his opinion concerning the Ballon d’Or award criteria. The Frenchman believes all players, including goalkeepers, should be considered for the prestigious award.

Ad

In a recent interview with Le Parisien, Mbappe said he thought Vinicius Jr. would win the 2024 Ballon d’Or. He criticized the award criteria, citing that no player should be excluded from the race for the accolade.

“Ballon d’Or? What is a Ballon d’Or player? Rodri, is he a Ballon d’Or player for you? I thought the Ballon d’Or would go to Vini Jr, but in the end it went to Rodri," Mbappe said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"If I’d have told you that 3 months earlier, you’d have said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ Today, we don’t know who the Ballon d’Or is going to, except that no one should be excluded, that all players should be rewarded, maybe even a goalkeeper," the Madrid star concluded.
Ad
Ad

The 2024 Ballon d’Or turned out to be controversial after Manchester City's Rodri pipped Real Madrid's Vinicius to the award. The Brazilian forward was the huge favorite heading into the ceremony but finished second behind the Spanish midfielder in a turn of events.

Real Madrid's entourage boycotted the gala event upon learning that Vinicius would not claim the Golden Ball. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, finished in the sixth position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Ad

Can Kylian Mbappe win the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 26-year-old initially struggled to find his footing at his new club but has finally settled in, registering 30 goals and four assists in 43 matches across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Madrid are in contention to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League. Considering his performances and the club's progression so far, Mbappe is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Should he guide the Spanish giants to win the major honors, the Frenchman could finally clinch the award. Mbappe has attained a Ballon d’Or podium only once, finishing in third place behind Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi (winner) in 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी