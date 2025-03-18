“Rodri, is he a Ballon d’Or player for you?” - Kylian Mbappe speaks up against award criteria, says no one should be excluded 

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has expressed his opinion concerning the Ballon d’Or award criteria. The Frenchman believes all players, including goalkeepers, should be considered for the prestigious award.

In a recent interview with Le Parisien, Mbappe said he thought Vinicius Jr. would win the 2024 Ballon d’Or. He criticized the award criteria, citing that no player should be excluded from the race for the accolade.

“Ballon d’Or? What is a Ballon d’Or player? Rodri, is he a Ballon d’Or player for you? I thought the Ballon d’Or would go to Vini Jr, but in the end it went to Rodri," Mbappe said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle).

He continued:

"If I’d have told you that 3 months earlier, you’d have said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ Today, we don’t know who the Ballon d’Or is going to, except that no one should be excluded, that all players should be rewarded, maybe even a goalkeeper," the Madrid star concluded.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or turned out to be controversial after Manchester City's Rodri pipped Real Madrid's Vinicius to the award. The Brazilian forward was the huge favorite heading into the ceremony but finished second behind the Spanish midfielder in a turn of events.

Real Madrid's entourage boycotted the gala event upon learning that Vinicius would not claim the Golden Ball. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, finished in the sixth position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Can Kylian Mbappe win the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 26-year-old initially struggled to find his footing at his new club but has finally settled in, registering 30 goals and four assists in 43 matches across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Madrid are in contention to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League. Considering his performances and the club's progression so far, Mbappe is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Should he guide the Spanish giants to win the major honors, the Frenchman could finally clinch the award. Mbappe has attained a Ballon d’Or podium only once, finishing in third place behind Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi (winner) in 2023.

