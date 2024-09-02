Rodrigo De Paul responds to who will captain Argentina in Lionel Messi’s absence during World Cup qualifiers

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the first international break of the season this month.

Team Argentina arrived in Buenos Aires on Sunday, September 1 to face Chile and Colombia in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. The Albiceleste will be without their talisman Messi, who's nursing an injury.

In the absence of their star attacker, Argentina are yet to name their stand-in captain. When quizzed about the same, De Paul didn't divulge any details.

"I always say that I play the role that I’m given. It’s been many years. I feel like an important player on this team. That’s all I can say," Mundo Albiceleste quoted De Paul.

The 30-year-old added:

"The armband belongs to Leo. Whoever wears it will do so temporarily because he is the captain of this team."

De Paul will be one of the senior member of the squad for the qualifiers.

Argentina take on Colombia and Chile without Lionel Messi

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has named his squad for the two World Cup qualifying matches this month. Lionel Messi, who suffered an injury in the final of the 2024 Copa America, isn't a part of the squad.

Marcos Acuna has earned a late call-up to the national side after Nicolas Tagliafico suffered an injury. Here's Scaloni's squad for the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers

Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven)

Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille)

Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Defenders

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

German Pezzella (River Plate)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United)

Valentin Barco (Brighton)

Marcos Acuna (River Plate)

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes (AS Roma)

Guido Rodriguez (West Ham United)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ezequiel Fernandez (Al Qadsiah)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Matias Soule (AS Roma)

Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Valentin Carboni (Olympique de Marseille)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Valentin Castellanos (Lazio)

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

La Albicelete play Chile at home on Thursday, September 5, before they travel to Colombia for their next qualiftier on Tuesday, September 10.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino confirmed that Lionel Messi has returned to training and is likely to be back in action after the international break.

