Rodrigo De Paul's ex-girlfriend opens up on her relationship with Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Rodrigo De Paul's former girlfriend Cami Homs recently opened up on her relationship with Lionel Messi's girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo.

Homs recently appeared on the Argentine TV show Fer Dente. She was asked to choose between Roccuzzo and Argentine businesswoman Claudia Villafane. Homs replied, saying (via Voces Criticas):

"I like them both super well."

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul are dear friends in the Argentina national team. In fact, fans have often termed the Atletico Madrid midfielder as Messi's 'bodyguard'. This is because De Paul is always protective of Messi whenever opponents try to antagonize the attacker.

Lionel Messi recently spoke about his PSG stint

Lionel Messi brought an end to his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint. The Argentine will now join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent when his PSG contract expires on June 30, 2023. The 36-year-old was asked about his adaptation process at the French club.

Messi had a difficult first season in France, scoring only 11 goals and providing 15 assists in his first season at PSG. Speaking about the struggle, Messi recently told beIN Sport:

"I came to Paris because I liked the club, I had friends, a lot of people I knew in the dressing room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go. That's why I decided to come."

"The adaptation was very difficult, much more than I expected. Beyond the fact that I had known people in the locker room, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a preseason. Adapting to a new way of playing, new teammates, the city, to which it was very difficult for me and my whole family to adapt to at the beginning."

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami marks an end to his time in European football. He will now embark on a new journey in his career. Fans will definitely keep a keen eye on as Messi continues his career in the United States.

