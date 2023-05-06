Rodrygo matches Lionel Messi with brace in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna 

Rodrygo became the first player since Lionel Messi to score more than one goal in the Copa del Rey final. The Brazilian attacker bagged a brace as Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by a scoreline of 2-1.

Rodrygo gave Carlo Ancelotti's team the lead in the second minute of the match. Osasuna, though, were able to find the equalizer in the 58th minute, courtesy of a goal from Lucas Torro.

Los Blancos' number 21 struck yet again in the 70th minute. The goal proved to be the winner. Lionel Messi was the last player to score a brace in the final of the tournament. He struck twice against Athletic Bilbao in the 2020-21 final.

The Brazilian attacker's impressive season continues as he has now scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 51 matches across competitions for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid have now won the Copa del Rey for the first time since the 2013-14 season. They have won the Spanish Cup 20 times in their history. Los Blancos have overall won 101 trophies in their illustrious history.

Rodrygo once refused to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo

The debate on who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is better is eternal. Fans are often divided on the topic. Many side with the Portuguese while others pick the Argentine.

Rodrygo was asked to share his pick between the duo in a TCL event last year. The Brazilian, though, refused to make a choice. Speaking on the event, he said (via Four Four Two):

"Really difficult question. Both are really good players, so I don't know… both are really good players."

The youngster, however, has previously claimed that Ronaldo is his idol. He copied the Portuguese's 'siiiuuu' celebration after scoring against Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. He told the media afterwards (via GOAL):

"When I scored, my immediate reaction was to think about doing one of those knee slides but I've got a slightly tender knee when I flex. So it popped into my mind to copy my idol, Cristiano, and copy what he does."

Both Messi and Ronaldo are legends of the modern game. While there is a debate between the fans, the majority of the up-and-coming talents hold both of them in high regard.

