"Rodrygo you are very young, so be careful" - Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique not pleased with Real Madrid youngster Mocking Mohamed Salah 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has been left unimpressed by Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo following the Brazilian's comments on Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Stade de France on May 28.

Much of the build-up to the final surrounded the story of Salah, 30, seeking revenge on Real Madrid following a Champions League final defeat in 2018.

in 2018, the Egyptian star came off as a first-half substitute as the Reds went on to lose 3-1 in agonizing fashion.

But Salah was unable to avenge that defeat with Vinicus Jr's second-half strike enough to secure Los Blancos their 14th European title.

Rodrygo has shed light on the La Liga champions' preparations for the game against the Anfield side.

He posted a picture on Instagram whilst describing how he fell into the La Liga side's line of fire during training, writing:

"When a guy provokes, sometimes you just want to win so you can make fun of them. In training we used to say 'come Salah, come Salah'... In our head it was already 'we have to win to then make fun of Salah"

The Brazilian youngster's words have drawn the ire of former Anfield defender Jose Enrique.

The Spaniard tweeted in response to Rodrygo:

"Rodrygo you are very young so be careful because maybe very soon come back to you too and I really hope so for opening your mouth to much."

"Dont talk before a final" - Thierry Henry calls out Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for comments over Real Madrid revenge

Mohamed Salah had to settle for a runnersv up medal

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's comments pre-match over having a score to settle certainly didn't impress former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Following Liverpool's defeat to Madrid, the French icon had some words of advice for Salah, telling CBS Sports (via Metro):

"I always say something, don’t talk before a final. Beat Real Madrid, then talk and say, “It was revenge” and all of that. When you talk before a final, you have to win it."

He continued,

"We have said it so many times, it’s about putting the ball into the back of the net. They [Madrid] have one shot on target and they score."

Mohamed Salah ended a scintillating season with FA Cup and Carabao Cup success.

However, it could have been so much more for Salah and his Liverpool side as they fell short of an unprecedented quadruple.

