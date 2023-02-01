Roman Weidenfeller chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Germany international Roman Weidenfeller has made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The duo have dominated the football landscape for the last two decades. They have broken almost every goalscoring record, have been very successful with both club and country, and are now in the final phase of their career.

At the peak of their careers, they spent nine seasons facing off while playing for rival La Liga clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. With a combined 76 major trophies (Messi 42, Ronaldo 34), they are two of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. They're among the eight players to score over 700 goals apiece for club and country.

Weidenfeller, in an interview with KhelNow, named Messi and Ronaldo as the two best players he has had the opportunity to share the pitch with. The 42-year-old also said that Messi has now won every trophy in the sport following his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina. He said:

“Very obvious, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (best players I shared the pitch with). Maybe now Lionel Messi, as he has won everything you can win in football (after the World Cup 2022 win).”

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “We won the World Cup, the Copa América...that's it, there's nothing left…” 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “We won the World Cup, the Copa América...that's it, there's nothing left…” https://t.co/wXHmxX2Wwh

Messi starred in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, leading from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven gaesm.

Lionel Messi reveals Diego Maradona regret following 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

While Lionel Messi achieved a lifelong dream by winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, he wished to see Diego Maradona watch Argentina lift the trophy.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward ended Argentina's 36-year-long wait to win the FIFA World Cup last month when he led them to glory, beating defending champions France on penalties in the final.

It was the country's first World Cup win since 1986 when Maradona famously lifted the cup. The legend, though, could not witness Messi win the trophy in Qatar, as he passed away in 2020.

Speaking in his first interview since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi expressed his regret at not receiving the trophy from Maradona in Qatar. Speaking on the Argentinean radio show Perros de la Calle (via La Nacion), he said:

“I would have liked Diego to give me the Cup, to see all this, Argentina (becoming the) world champion. With how he loved the national team, he wanted these things to happen. He pushed us from above."

Messi likely played his last FIFA World Cup game in the Qatar edition, in his fifth appearance in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes