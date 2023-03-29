Romantic Cristiano Ronaldo sings 'I want to marry you' to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as ex-Manchester United teammates look on

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showed his romantic side to the world by singing 'I want to marry you' to his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez at a dinner party he hosted in Lisbon, Portugal.

This was seen on an episode of the Netflix show 'I am Georgina' Season 2, where Cristiano Ronaldo depicted his amorous personality by hosting a dinner party with Georgina Rodriguez.

He invited Portuguese flamenco singer Nininho as well as the likes of former Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot and former Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma.

While Nininho belted out one of his most popular love songs at the end of the extravagant night, the couple were seen cozying up to each other. As cited by mid-day.com, Ronaldo then leaned into Rodriguez and sang:

"I want to marry you."

The entire group joined in at the end of the song, clapping and cheering happily. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then took the stage himself and lovingly did a solo of one of his favorite songs, 'Mine', much to the delight of Georgina Rodriguez. He sang:

"I feel so trapped and now. What do you want from me? Last night in bed you said yes. You say you love but you run away. What do you want from me and now?"

Georgina Rodriguez later revealed that the Real Madrid legend knows all of Nininho's songs by heart:

"The whole summer we listened to Nininho. Cris knows all his songs by heart. Cristiano is the love of my life."

While the couple haven't officially tied the knot yet, it can be assumed that it's only a matter of time before they do.

Ronaldo once reaffirmed this, stating that it was his mother's dream:

“We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well, so one day. Why not? It’s great. Georgina's my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me. I’m not thinking now about that but I can see in the future I think I deserve, she deserves. But it’s something that’s not coming now in my plans but in the future, yes, I want it.”

When did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez start dating?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a sales assistant.

She has two biological children and three stepchildren with Ronaldo. Rodriguez's stepchildren include sons Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Mateo and a daughter, Eva Maria.

She gave birth to her biological daughter Alana Martina in 2017 and conceived twins in April 2022. Unfortunately, the male twin, Angel, passed away during childbirth, while the female twin, Bella Esmarelda, survived.

The couple and their family currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Ronaldo plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, having joined this January after a disappointing second stint at Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes