Romelu Lukaku beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski to set record

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has surpassed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane to score the most goals in a single EURO qualifying campaign. He hit his 14th strike of the recently concluded qualifiers in a 5-0 hammering of Azerbaijan on Sunday, November 19.

Lukaku scored an astonishing four goals in a 20-minute period between the 17th and 37th minutes of the match to take his tally for the 2024 EURO qualifying campaign to 14 in eight games.

In the process, he broke the joint record held by Lewandowski and David Healy of Northern Ireland, both of whom scored 13 goals in the 2016 and 2008 qualifying campaigns, respectively.

Lukaku also took over Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer of the 2024 EURO qualifiers. Ronaldo scored 10 goals for his side in a perfect qualifying campaign where they won all 10 of their matches.

France's Kylian Mbappe is third on the list of top goalscorers this term with nine goals, while England's Harry Kane (8) and Manchester United duo of Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark) and Scott McTominay (Scotland) complete the top five with seven goals each.

Romelu Lukaku's start to life at AS Roma

Currently on loan from Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has started the new season for Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in fine fashion. He has already raced to nine goals in 14 games across competitions.

The Belgian scored his first goal for the club on his home debut back in September. Mourinho acknowledged that his team were looking for a striker like him, adding that the goal would have boosted his confidence.

"Romelu needs to feel loved and wanted. When he came here, he could sense the team needed a player like him. I think he's really happy. He likes to win - that's in his nature," Mourinho said after Roma's 7-0 win over Empoli on September 17.

"That was no big deal to me. Maybe it was for him - you know how footballers, particularly forwards, live to score. He's an intelligent player who, since arriving, has made it clear that first and foremost what matters is that Roma score, not that he scores," he added.

Roma are currently seventh in the Serie A table with 18 points after 12 games, three points off fourth-placed Napoli and 13 behind league leaders Inter Milan.