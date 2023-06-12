Romeo Beckham decides between staying at Brentford and playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United legend David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham will not return to Inter Miami to play alongside Lionel Messi as he is set to continue his development at Brentford B.

Romeo has previously played for Inter Miami II. However, he has been playing for Brentford's reserve team for the past six months.

David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami, meanwhile, have completed Lionel Messi's signing as a free agent. The Argentine is scheduled to make his debut for the MLS club in late July.

Romeo, though, is prioritizing his personal development than playing alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. According to The Mirror, Romeo's decision to stay at Brentford has also been influenced by his relationship with Mia Regan. A source said on the matter:

“While Romeo was off playing for Inter Miami, he and Mia both found the long-distance ­relationship difficult. Despite their best efforts, it really took its toll and they split up for a while. But when he returned to the UK on loan to Brentford they rekindled things, and things are going really well. So when Romeo got the offer to stay at Brentford he was thrilled."

Carlos Vela isn't worried about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami is a big deal for US Soccer. The Argentine will become the most high-profile player to have played in the MLS. However, LAFC forward Carlos Vela is not feeling threatened by the seven-time Balon d'Or winner's arrival.

Vela said that LAFC are still the favorites to win the MLS this season. The Mexican forward said that regardless of the opposition, their plans remain unchanged. He told TUDN:

“It's great news for MLS (Messi's arrival), but I still think that we are still the ones who want to win the title. It doesn't matter who is on the other teams. Plans don't change.”

Messi's Inter Miami are currently rock bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference table. They recently parted ways with Phil Neville as the team's manager as well. Despite Neville's sacking, Inter Miami's fortunes haven't changed as they suffered their fifth straight defeat against New England Revolution.

