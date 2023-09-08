Romeo Beckham mimics Jude Bellingham's celebration on Instagram; Real Madrid star responds with hilarious comment

David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham took to Instagram as he copied Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's celebration. Bellingham continued the fun with a comment.

Bellingham has made a dream start to his Los Blancos career, scoring five goals in four games, netting in every outing. His celebration has gone viral among fans and fellow athletes alike.

Romeo became the latest to copy Bellingham's celebration - extending his arms as if in an embrace - as he uploaded a social media post tagging Bellingham.

Bellingham commented under the photo:

Best i’ve seen🤣👏🏽

Jude Bellingham has been phenomenal for Real Madrid since making his debut for the Madrid club. He's touted to become a legend for the Madrid giants by many.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke highly about Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's performances have not only impressed footballers. Other Real Madrid fans from various sports have also been left impressed by the English midfielder.

One of them is tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who recently copied the player's celebration after his win in the US Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz has previously shown his liking towards Bellingham as he gave the player high praise, saying (quotes as per Madrid Universal):

"Bellingham will be the best in the world in his position. I am very happy to see him play for (Real) Madrid. He is a fantastic and talented player, one of the best in the world. I spoke with him a little. He is also a great person. He is a complete boy."

Bellingham has so far shown that he belongs in the top echelon of midfield players.

His performances, maturity and temperament bely his tender years as he looks set to become one of the legends for Los Blancos if he continues in the same vein. He has already become a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's XI.