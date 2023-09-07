Romeo Beckham reacts on social media as Real Madrid star gets nominated for the Ballon d'Or award

David Beckham's son, Romeo, has reacted to a social media post, wherein Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award.

Bellingham has been on a goalscoring roll in the past few games. While many thought Arda Guler would be the signing for the summer, the English star has changed their minds about the real star in the team.

Jude has scored five goals in his last six appearances, which have been crucial for Real Madrid. Bellingham has joined the ranks of Pepillo and Ronaldo by becoming the third player in Real Madrid history to score in each of his first four games for the club.

Now, the player has entered the Ballon d'Or nomination list released last night. Jude is just 20 years old and has already been nominated for the most prestigious award in football.

Romeo Beckham congratulated Bellingham on his Instagram account by reposting Jude's nomination announcement.

He wrote:

😍😍 @judebellingham

Jude Bellingham has become a notable football figure after joining Real Madrid. However, glory comes with a price, and Bellingham will face intense pressure to perform at the top in each match.

The Los Blancos made their second-most expensive signing in this transfer window. They paid Borussia Dortmund €103 million.

With Vinicius injured and key players out of action, time will only tell if the English player can handle the pressure.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz recreates Real Madrid star's celebration.

Jude Bellingham has already made quite the fanbase as multiple Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz recreated his celebration after he defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal of the US Open.

In a glorious moment after beating his German opponent, Alcaraz decided to pay tribute to his new favorite player. Alcaraz shook hands with Zverev and the umpire before pulling off the celebration.

The 20-year-old tennis star has always admired his favorite club, and getting inspired by Jude's celebration shows how quickly Bellingham has become an instant favorite.

He has previously appreciated the English star and said this:

“I'm really happy to watch him play in Real Madrid. He's such a great, talented player, one of the best in the world. I'm sure that he's going to be the best player in the world in that position. I'm just really, really happy to have him in the team… I talked a little bit with him. He's such a great person, as well. It's a complete guy.”

Carlos has attended many games, and the most recent one he was spotted in was against Elche, where the Blancos won 3-0 with goals from Benzema, Asensio, and Valverde.