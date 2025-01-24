Ronald Araujo explains decision to stay at Barcelona despite transfer interest from European clubs

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has explained his decision to stay at the club despite interest from other European clubs. The defender was tipped to leave in this winter window but opted to remain in Catalonia and extend his contract with Blaugrana.

Araujo has been at the club since 2018, joining from Boston River in his native Uruguay for a reported € 4.7 million fee. He's risen through the youth ranks to make 155 senior appearances. In a recent interview with 90min, he discussed his decision to remain at the club, saying:

"I feel very grateful for all these years, I always noticed the affection. People on the street told me to stay and that was something tremendous, just like in the stadium when they shout, it infects you. I'm happy because it means that the work is being done well and I hope that many joys come. I am happy and I hope that these are great years and that they come with titles, which is the most important thing."

The Uruguayan concluded:

"I want to continue growing as a professional, I know how important I am and I think I can contribute a lot and also win titles. We have something pending, which is the Champions League and it is the biggest objective and we are going to go for it. You can see the club's confidence in you and that is important because it means that you are doing things well and the work is good."

Araujo will remain with Barcelona until the summer of 2031 after extending his deal with the Catalan giants. He rejected reported interest from Arsenal and Juventus to remain with Blaugrana.

"What a pass, Ferran" - Raphinha hails Barcelona teammate on Instagram

Barcelona star Raphinha has hailed his teammate Ferran Torres for his long-range pass in their blockbuster win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The Spanish international delivered the pass that set the Brazilian to score the winner in a thrilling 5-4 win in the penultimate game of the group stage.

Raphinha and Torres have played together 64 times and combined for four goals. However, the last goal combination between the two drew praise from the Brazilian, who took to Instagram to say via Get Spanish Football News:

"What a pass, Ferran"

Raphinha has been in phenomenal form for Barcelona this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 30 appearances. He is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.

