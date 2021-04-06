Ronald Koeman believes Barcelona are capable of winning every game left in La Liga this season

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has backed his side to win all their remaining games in La Liga this season.

Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Monday night thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants struggled to control the game, despite Real Valladolid being reduced to ten men with eleven minutes to go. However, a volley from Dembele helped them to their sixth victory on the bounce in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona now occupy second place in the La Liga table, just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid's shaky form in recent weeks, combined with the resurgence of Barcelona under Ronald Koeman, has led the Dutchman to believe that his side can win all of their nine remaining games this season.

The 58-year-old manager said after Barcelona's win on Monday:

"The team is capable of winning the games we have left but today was also a reminder that you always have to be at your very best and you have to be clinical. We weren't feeling fresh today, maybe because of the international break, but if we get back to how we were before then we're capable of winning all of our games."

Ronald Koeman also reflected on Barcelona's slow start to their game against Real Valladolid but praised his team for their ability to come away with all three points.

"We didn't make a great start to the game but we improved in the second half, we changed the system and made some substitutes and were a lot better. You have to give credit to the team for their mentality as they were always on the lookout for the three points."

📝 Ronald Koeman... a coach who was making great strides with the Dutch national team but left to take over a broken & unstable FC Barcelona team because of his love for the club. Let's take a look at his Barça journey, so far with @kotha_rajendra! 🔵🔴🤝https://t.co/psQRjIE0DJ — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid next Saturday could determine the winner of La Liga this season

Barcelona now occupy second place in the La Liga table, just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid

With the La Liga title race set to go down to the wire, next Saturday's El Clasico could determine who the winner is this season.

A victory for Barcelona would see them jump ahead of Atletico Madrid in the table before Diego Simeone's men visit Real Betis on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman calls on Barcelona calls on his side to maintain their winning form as La Liga title race intensifies https://t.co/UvBHXxLqqV — footballespana (@footballespana_) March 6, 2021

Ronald Koeman said of the La Liga title race:

"It was so important to win tonight, we're only only one point behind Atletico and we're ahead of Madrid. We're at the decisive stage in the title race and it's going to be exciting right until the end."