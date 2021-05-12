Ronald Koeman concedes 'there are questions' over his Barcelona future after Levante draw

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has conceded that there are now 'questions' over his future at the club following a 3-3 draw against Levante in La Liga.

Barcelona were leading the encounter 2-0 courtesy of first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Pedri. However, Levante hit back in the second half through Gonzalo Merelo and Jose Luis Morales Nogales. Though Barcelona regained the lead through Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Leon's strike in the 83rd minute ensured the match finished 3-3.

Koeman conceded after the match that the second-half capitulation from Barcelona has raised questions over his future at the club.

"Coaches are always questioned. But I understand that, after that second half, there are questions. We are disappointed and we're wondering what happened. We have to move on and prepare for next season.

"As a coach, you're always responsible. We spoke at half time about improving defensively and not dropping our intensity. We were hopeful, we were 2-0 ahead. You don't expect to draw from there," the Barcelona manager said after the match.

It's now difficult to win La Liga: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Atletico Madrid are favorites to win La Liga over Real Madrid and Barcelona

While the draw temporarily puts Barcelona second in the league table, both Atletico and Real Madrid could leave the Catalan giants further behind in the La Liga race.

Barcelona have 76 points after 36 league games, a point less than league-leaders Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid, on the other hand, shifted down to third spot after the Barcelona-Levante draw but, like Atletico, they too have a game in hand over the Catalan giants.

Speaking of the league standings after the match, Koeman accepted that it is difficult for Barcelona to win the league, especially as they have just two matches left to play.

"Our aim was to win all three games and hope that the others would lose points. But now it's difficult. Games last for 90 minutes and we lost a lot in the second half. They [Levante] caused problems and we didn't defend well.

"It's very disappointing. It's impossible to understand what happened. It's difficult to explain it," the Barcelona manager said.