Ronald Koeman hails Barcelona's fighting spirit against Osasuna

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has hailed his team’s fighting spirit following their impressive 2-0 win against Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar.

Barcelona put pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid as they cut their lead at the top of the La Liga standings to just two points.

Club captain Lionel Messi whipped in a searching cross to Jordi Alba, who beat the Osasuna shot-stopper with a well-struck effort to open the scoring for the visitors in the 30th minute.

Teenage sensation Ilaix Moriba then doubled Barcelona’s lead late in the second half after he was played in by Lionel Messi for his second assist of the game.

Speaking after the game on the official Barcelona media page, Koeman hailed the club's fighting spirit against a dogged Osasuna side, before stating that they deserved to grab all three points.

"We are trying to win every game, but that is the most difficult.

"In the past few months we have a great run and are making good wins, important wins, which is always good, but the fighting spirit is really wonderful. It wasn't our best game, but we were OK and we deserved to win. I'm happy.

"The run of form is important. Let's hope we can stay on the right track. Any result tomorrow (in the Madrid derby) suits us."

Koeman impressed with Iliax Moriba’s performance for Barcelona

Teenage sensation Ilaix Moriba scores to doubled Barcelona’s lead

Academy graduate Iliax Moriba was handed his sixth appearance since being promoted to the first team by Ronald Koeman.

The 18-year-old became Barcelona's fifth-youngest goalscorer with his second-half strike to give the visitors a two-goal lead. Speaking on Moriba’s performance, Koeman said:

"Every time he comes into the team, he adds something. He is good on the ball and is a strong boy physically. He's pushing to be in the first team more often.

"We're really proud of being able to bring younger players through the ranks. We do it because they deserve to have opportunities. As a coach, I've always given opportunities to youngsters because they are a club's future."

Speaking to Marca, Iliax Moriba expressed his delight at getting his debut goal for Barcelona.

"I like to shoot. I don't know how I cut in and shot with my left... thanks to god, it went in. I'll never forget this. I'll take it to my grave.

"Since the first game, Koeman has been telling me to look for goal and that's why I've done. I've been very lucky. I want to dedicate my goal to my parents and my family," Iliax added.