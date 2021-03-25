Ronald Koeman lists five top priorities for Barcelona next season to Joan Laporta - Reports

As per the Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly laid out his priorities for the team next season at a meeting with Joan Laporta at the Nou Camp.

According to the Spanish publication, Koeman has made it clear that he wishes to hand out new contracts to Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona manager also wants to sign a new left-back, a centre-back, a physical midfielder, and a striker ahead of next season.

📰 [MD] | Ronald Koeman is already working on Barça's 2021-22 squad and has requested a left-back, a central defender, a physical midfielder and a '9' pic.twitter.com/u3Yc6eBRtB — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 24, 2021

The Blaugrana have been linked to a number of defensive options both at left-back and centre-back this month.

Koeman's side were most recently linked with a move for Manchester City centre-back Erik Garcia. Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay have also been linked with moves to Barcelona, where they will be reunited with their former national team coach.

Rumours about Erling Haaland moving to the Camp Nou have also persisted and a potential new deal for Lionel Messi could be the catalyst for the same. Messi's contract has become one of the biggest talking points at the Nou Camp following Joan Laporta's appointment.

Every game from now till the end of the season will be difficult for Barcelona: Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman (L) and Lionel Messi

Following Barcelona's remarkable 6-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday, manager Ronald Koeman revealed that each match between now and the end of the season was vital.

"Every game from now on for us, Atletico and Real will be difficult," Koeman said after the match. "It's going to be very exciting until the end of the season and we just have to keep on playing as we are."

The Dutchman has overseen the Blaugrana bounce back from an indifferent first half of the campaign. Barcelona are now only 4 points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid and are in the pole position to take advantage of any slip-ups from Diego Simeone's side.

Real Madrid are also in the mix and currently sit in third place, six points behind their local rivals.

Koeman has also claimed that is important for players other than Lionel Messi to step up and take the goal-scoring and chance-creation load at Barcelona.

"It's always important for players other than Leo to score goals," the 58-year-old said. "That way it's much harder to defend against us."