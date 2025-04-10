Ronald Koeman makes bold claim on Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has made a bold claim regarding Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona, where he spent 17 years of his career. The Netherlands head coach was in charge at the Camp Nou in 2021, which gave him much insight into the legendary Argentine playmaker's last season in Catalonia.

Koeman has now hinted at some issues behind the scenes that will hamper Messi's return to Barca. Referring to president Joan Laporta directly, the head coach said in an interview (via Barca Universal on X):

"I don't think Messi will return as long as the president is there."

Lionel Messi departed Barcelona in 2021 after it proved financially infeasible for the club to extend his contract. Laporta had won the club’s presidential election earlier that year on a promise to keep Messi. However, he was startled by the harsh reality when he took office.

The club was in a financial freefall, its liabilities reaching more than €1.3 billion, and the wage bill was higher than the income. After Barca proposed a new deal for Lionel Messi, the finances simply did not align with La Liga's guidelines. Eventually, the Argentine opted to sign with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

When Barcelona president Joan Laporta unveiled terrible €1.35 billion debt situation after Lionel Messi's exit

Back in August 2021, Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that the club's debt had swelled to €1.35 billion. He also accused the previous president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, of poor management of the club's finances.

Laporta detailed Barcelona’s financial predicament, which included an initial debt of €617 million. However, this number ballooned, as the president explained in a press conference (via ESPN):

"Bartomeu was plugging holes in the short term and mortgaging the club in the long term. That leaves us a dramatic inheritance. To the initial debt of €617m you have to add €389m on players, €90m in litigation, €79m in advance television rights and €56m from the 'Espai Barca' project. In total, it's €1.35bn."

Laporta’s campaign promises to keep Messi never materialized because of the depth of the crisis he inherited at the club. Lionel Messi is currently playing in the MLS with Inter Miami, and based on Koeman's words, the Argentine superstar has no intentions of returning to Barcelona with Laporta as president.

The economic pinch has continued to affect the Blaugrana terribly. They endured a troubling period earlier this year when they were unable to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor on time. While the situation was seemingly resolved in January, La Liga fought against the duo's registration, but the league eventually lost the case.

