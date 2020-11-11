Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman reveals what he told Lionel Messi after his failed move in the summer

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has revealed the conversation he had with Lionel Messi over the summer after the Argentine tried to leave the club.

Lionel Messi was desperate to leave Barcelona in the summer but had to stay at the Camp Nou after his representatives failed to find a loophole in his £700 million release clause.

The diminutive forward grew disillusioned with life at Barcelona after the club had a disappointing 2019-20 season, where they finished second in La Liga and were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Messi was also unhappy with the Barcelona board, having multiple heated exchanges with former President Josep Bartomeu. The 33-year-old was heavily linked with a reunion with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ronald Koeman opens up on his talks with Lionel Messi in the summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/MLBWHM3gy9 — Goal (@goal) November 10, 2020

Ronald Koeman reveals what he said to Lionel Messi after the Argentine's transfer from Barcelona fell through

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Barcelona record goalscorer Lionel Messi eventually stayed at the Catalan club, and new coach Ronald Koeman has now revealed what he told the six-time Ballon d'Or winner after he had tried to leave.

"When I arrived they told me Messi was unhappy. We spoke at his house. He explained his reasons to me and I was honest, I told him that the only thing I can change is football, the system, his position on the field, his importance in the team. But the things that he had had with the club I could not change," Koeman said.

Lionel Messi wanted to join Manchester City but was not allowed to by Barcelona. Koeman was however, complimentary of his captain and how he handled the situation.

"Messi has shown me he is a person who wants to win things, be the best, and continue to be the best, even though he had his problems with the club," continued Koeman.

"Today, Barcelona has been, is and will be, a better team with Messi than without," he concluded.

Barcelona have had a poor start to their 2020-21 campaign under Ronald Koeman. The Catalan giants currently sit in eighth place in the La Liga table, having won just one of their last five league games.

"I see his ambition but he is not a player I have difficulty managing."



Ronald Koeman has dismissed claims that Lionel Messi is difficult to handle...



👉 https://t.co/VKmwSHqT06 pic.twitter.com/zVy5HaQzhB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 3, 2020

However, the Blaugrana will take confidence from their last La Liga triumph over Real Betis, where they won 5-2. Lionel Messi scored twice in Barcelona's victory after coming on as a second half substitute.