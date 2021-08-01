Ronald Koeman singles out Barcelona star after Stuttgart win

Barcelona defeated Stuttgart comfortably on Saturday and Ronald Koeman was full of praise for Memphis Depay. The Dutch manager was happy with his fellow countryman's performance and claimed he could be their top goalscorer this season.

Barcelona are yet to register their new signings with La Liga but are confident of getting things done. They need to reduce their wage bill and go below the limit set by La Liga before naming Memphis, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and others in the squad.

Speaking to the media after Barcelona's 3-0 win over Stuttgart, Koeman praised his players and singled out Memphis for his goal. The Dutch boss named the new signing as potentially one of his side's go-to players for goals this season.

"People know about Memphis because he was at Manchester United and Lyon," Koeman said. "Today, he showed he can score as he scored the first with an individual piece of play. With his play, speed and strength, he gives other things to the team.

"His partnership with Antoine Griezmann was very good. We have players who can play in different positions in attack. We'll also have Sergio Aguero. I hope Leo [Messi] returns too. So, we have quality up front."

Ronald Koeman pleased with Barcelona's performance

Continuing to talk about Barcelona's performance, Koeman said he wants to see more of the same from his players. He praised those who featured for controlling the game in the second half.

"I'm really very happy about the performance," Koeman added. "I think we did well against a team who had done more work in pre-season because they started sooner than we started.

"I think we played well and had good ball possession. We scored two great goals in the first half and, in the second, we controlled the game and had even more chances to score more goals. We gave minutes and game time to several players and, overall, it was the standard that we like to show."

Barcelona face RB Salzburg in their next game before taking on Juventus for the Joan Gamper Trophy at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

