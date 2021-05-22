Ronald Koeman slams Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has accused club president Joan Laporta of lacking respect amidst rumors regarding the Dutchman's future at Barcelona.

Barcelona endured a dismal start to their 2020-21 campaign. The Catalans were in 14th place in the La Liga table in November and finished second in the Champions League group behind Juventus. The Spanish giants were then knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16 stage by PSG.

Despite a number of setbacks, Ronald Koeman oversaw a massive turnaround in his team's fortunes midway through the season.

An impressive run of results in La Liga in the months of January, February and March put Barcelona in a position to mount a serious challenge for the league title. Ronald Koeman's side cruised to a 4-0 victory in the final of the Copa Del Rey against Athletic Bilbao in April to claim their first trophy under the Dutchman.

But a run of just one victory in their last five La Liga games has effectively ruled out Barcelona's chances of winning the league title on the final day of the season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that 'several decisions' must be made as the club look to fight for silverware next season. Laporta is reportedly considering sacking Ronald Koeman despite the progress Barcelona have made under the Dutchman.

Koeman has slammed Joan Laporta for his recent comments, and accused the Barcelona president of lacking respect.

"You need to respect your coach and players more. In the last part of the season I've not felt the support of the club. Things have come out in the press. They don't deserve that kind of treatment, things should be done differently," said Koeman ahead of Barcelona's trip to Eibar.

"I know there's a lot of pressure here and I accept this, but sometimes I think in this country there's much more of a culture with the media getting involved with a coach's future, which i think is disrespectful.

"I don't know if i will continue as coach, to be honest. I've not spoken with the president. I know we need to make changes in order to win trophies and if that means a new coach or players then fine, but it needs to be communicated."

Barcelona should back Ronald Koeman as he continues to lead Barcelona in the right direction

Despite Barcelona being unable to challenge for the La Liga title on the final day of the season, Ronald Koeman has made immense progress at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona were a club in turmoil on and off the pitch prior to the Dutchman taking over the reigns at the club last summer.

Koeman has managed to get the most out of the likes of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in recent months.

Koeman will need the support of the club's hierarchy and a sizeable transfer budget in order to build a team that will challenge for silverware next season.