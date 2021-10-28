"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday" - Barcelona issue statement announcing the sacking of Dutch manager

Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman following their defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night. The Catalan club are now on the hunt for a replacement, with reports suggesting Xavi will possibly take over as the new manager.

Koeman has not been able to bring the best out of this Barcelona squad. They sit ninth in the league table with 15 points in their opening 10 matches. Barca have not done well in the Champions League either, with just one win in their first three games.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach

A defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night was the final nail in the coffin. Goal have claimed Joan Laporta lost faith in the manager weeks ago. Confirming their decision to sack Koeman last night, Barcelona posted:

"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva. FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career."

Xavi to take over at Barcelona?

Barcelona are reportedly looking to try and lure Xavi for a third time. The club legend was offered the managerial position twice in the last couple of years, but he rejected them, saying he was not ready to take over.

However, he recently reaffirmed his desire to manage Barcelona, and the club are now back with another offer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"My idea is to coach Barcelona. I have never hidden it, it is my goal and my dream. I don't know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not, but at the moment I am happy to be in Al-Sadd and very proud of it. If an offer comes in, it will be evaluated and then we will try to decide, but at the moment I am very happy here," he said.

Al Sadd have been playing beautiful football this year and are currently unbeaten after seven matches in the Qatar Stars League. They have won all 21 points, scoring 29 goals while conceding ten.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava