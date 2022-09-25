"Ronaldinho was my favorite player at the time, so they sent me a poster signed by him" - Forgotten English midfielder says Barcelona offered him 10-year contract when he was 14 

John Bostock was on Barcelona's radar as a teenager and was offered a 10-year contract by the Catalan club, the player claims.

Bostock was one of the most sought-after talents in the world at one point in time. He captured the attention of high-profile clubs across the world due to his performances for the youth academies of Crystal Palace.

The Catalan club, according to the midfielder, offered him a 10-year contract along with a signed poster of Bostock's favorite player, Ronaldinho. While speaking to the BBC, here's what he stated:

"When I was 14 years old, Barcelona offered me a 10-year contract. Ronaldinho was my favorite player at the time, so they sent me a poster signed by him. I still have it in my house in London. It said: 'For John, from Ronaldinho.'" (h/t as.com)

The player eventually signed for Tottenham Hotspur back in 2008. However, loan spells at Brentford, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town, and more followed. The player failed to make a permanent place for himself in any of those clubs.

He went on to play across the globe in countries like France, Canada, Turkey, Belgium, and more. The player is currently a free agent after the termination of his contract with Doncaster Rovers, who recently got relegated to the fourth division of English football.

Ronaldinho, Bostock's idol, meanwhile, had a glittering career at Camp Nou. He played 207 games for Barcelona, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists. He won several collective and individual honors during his time in Spain.

A UEFA Champions League trophy, two La Liga titles, two FIFA Best Player awards, and one Ballon d'Or are the highlights of his extraordinary career for the Mes que Un club.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reacts to suffering injury during international break

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde suffered an injury while away on international duty with France. The player suffered a minor muscle tear and is expected to be away for four to five weeks.

The former Sevilla defender took to social media to react to the latest setback he suffered, writing:

"The game is gonna test you, never fold. Stay ten toes down. It's not on you, it's in you. I am working to return to the best and as soon as possible. See you soon."

Kounde has adapted to his time at the Catalan club well since making a move from Sevilla. In five games, the player has provided three assists for Xavi Hernandez's team.

