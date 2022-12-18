Ronaldinho hopes 'little brother' Lionel Messi fulfills lifelong dream by spearheading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho hopes his former teammate Lionel Messi spearheads Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory.

Messi will lead La Albiceleste into the final of the World Cup against France today (18 December).

His former Barca teammate Ronaldinho is hopeful that he will triumph with Argentina, saying (via Telefoot):

"For me, Messi is a brother, a little brother... All he needs is this World Cup, and I hope he can make this dream come true."

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Très proche de Messi, Ronaldinho parle de l'importance de cette finale pour l'Argentin, au micro de "Pour moi, Messi c'est un frère, un petit frère... Il ne lui manque que ce mondial, et j'espère qu'il pourra réaliser ce rêve"Très proche de Messi, Ronaldinho parle de l'importance de cette finale pour l'Argentin, au micro de @SaberDesfa "Pour moi, Messi c'est un frère, un petit frère... Il ne lui manque que ce mondial, et j'espère qu'il pourra réaliser ce rêve" Très proche de Messi, Ronaldinho parle de l'importance de cette finale pour l'Argentin, au micro de @SaberDesfa https://t.co/lXKz94FWI8

The Argentine hero is yet to win the illustrious trophy but could do so in his anticipated final appearance at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Lionel Messi, 35, has had enormous success alongside Ronaldinho at Barcelona, winning the La Liga title, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey.

His club career is stacked with accomplishments.

The legendary forward has also triumphed on the international stage, winning the 2021 Copa America.

However, one accomplishment that still evades him is the FIFA World Cup.

He dragged La Albiceleste to the final with a phenomenal performance in a 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.

Messi scored from the penalty spot and provided an astute assist for Julian Alvarez's second as Argentina advanced to the final for the fifth time in their history.

It will be the sixth major international tournament final of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker's career.

Argentina face a French side that boasts similar form heading into Sunday's final at the Lusail Stadium.

Both sides have won five and lost one of their six 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol comments on facing Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's class was too much to handle for Croatia.

Lionel Messi was at his usual best in the semi-final win over Croatia on Tuesday, 13 December.

He smashed a brilliant 34th-minute penalty past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

However, his assist to Alvarez in the 69th minute earned the most plaudits.

Messi dumbfounded Gvardiol with tremendous trickery to break free of one of the FIFA World Cup's rising stars and send Alvarez through on goal.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Gvardiol (2021): “Messi. I think he’s something that happens once in 100 years.” Gvardiol (2021): “Messi. I think he’s something that happens once in 100 years.” 🇭🇷 Gvardiol (2021): “Messi. I think he’s something that happens once in 100 years.” https://t.co/Yr3qXgpN2H

Gvardiol commented on the experience of playing against the iconic forward days after the defeat in the semi-final.

He said (via the Mirror):

"It was a nice experience even though I played against him in the club last season. He is a completely different type of player in the club and in the national team. I am glad that I played against him even though we lost."

He added:

"It's a great experience, and one day I'll tell my kids that I played against the best player in history. I guess we will beat him next time."

Poll : 0 votes