Ronaldinho reveals who he will support during Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Barcelona great Ronaldinho has disclosed that he is backing Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final this month.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in the final of the Champions League in Paris on 28th May. Los Blancos will be keen to win the competition for the 14th time, while the Premier League giants have won it on six occasions so far.

Jurgen Klopp and Co beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to book their ticket to France. The La Liga champions, on the other hand, made a shock comeback against Manchester City to earn a 6-5 victory on aggregate and progress into the final.

Looking ahead to the mouth-watering clash between the two European superweights, Ronaldinho has expressed his admiration for both the teams. However, being a former Barcelona star, the Brazilian wants Liverpool to emerge victorious in Paris. He told French radio network RMC:

“Two great teams. They have very good players. I wish them the best. Real Madrid is very good. But as I really like Barca, I'm with Liverpool (laughs)."

Carlo Ancelotti's side have two La Liga games left to play before the Champions League final, but they have already clinched the title. They currently sit atop the table with 84 points from 36 matches, which is 12 better than second-placed Barcelona.

The Reds, on the other hand, are still in the mix for the Premier League though they are three points behind table-toppers Manchester City, with two matches left to play. They also face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

Liverpool and Real Madrid faced off in the Champions League final in 2018

Liverpool and Real Madrid faced each other in the Champions League final in 2018 in Kiev. Los Blancos earned a 3-1 victory over the Reds to lift the prestigious European trophy for the 13th time that night.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the Spanish giants in Ukraine, but Sadio Mane was quick to equalize for Klopp's side. However, a brace from Gareth Bale, with one goal coming at Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius' expense, sealed the match for Zinedine Zidane's men.

It is also worth noting that the two sides met in the Champions League quarter-finals last season. The La Liga champions emerged victorious again as they beat the Reds 3-1 on aggregate.

Klopp and Co will be keen to settle their score against Real Madrid when they lock horns in Paris on 28th May.

