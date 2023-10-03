Ronaldinho set to inaugurate pandal with 75-ft statue of Lionel Messi as part of visit to Kolkata during Durga Puja

Brazil legend Ronaldinho will be landing in India later this month to take part in the Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata, where he is expected to unveil a 75-ft statue of Lionel Messi.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner announced his plans to visit Kolkata on Facebook earlier this month. He explained the purpose of the visit in that post and said that he would be visiting the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club. A 75-ft statue of his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi has been constructed as part of the Durga Puja pandal at the venue.

Ronaldinho wrote on Facebook:

“Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid October and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting my R10 Football academy where I will interact with kids at Merlin Rise."

"Will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park and Rishra.”

Ronaldinho is expected to play in a charity football match and confirmed his plans to meet with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He added:

“Moreover, I will also be part of a Charity football match and also grace Diamond Harbour FC ground…. I know Kolkata has huge Brazil fans and I am very excited to meet them. It would be a huge honour to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal and gift her a jersey. I know Cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengals ‘Dada'."

Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town is known for its extravagant pandals during Durga Puja and last year designed the pandal based on a 'Vatican City' theme.

Ronaldinho's visit to Kolkata comes 12 years after Lionel Messi graced the city

Ronaldinho is visiting Kolkata for the first time. One of his first orders of business will be a visit to the R10 Football Academy, where he will meet with the kids who are currently enrolled in the training program. The project was launched in collaboration with the Merlin Group last year.

While the Brazilian Icon is visiting the city for the first time, Lionel Messi has already been to the city, which is often called the Mecca of Indian Football. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner visited the city as part of Argentina's friendly game against Venezuela at the Salt Lake’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in September 2011.

The match ended in a 1-0 win for Argentina, thanks to Nicolas Otamendi's goal. But the center of attention was Lionel Messi, who was awarded the 2011 Ballon d'Or just three months later.