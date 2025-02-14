Ronaldinho snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, hails compatriot as the greatest player of all time

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name his late compatriot Pele the greatest player ever.

The 2002 World Cup winner shared his belief in a recent interview when asked which of the many football luminaries was the GOAT. In an interview with FC 25 YouTuber RK Reddy, the legend was asked to keep quiet until he heard the name of the greatest player ever.

He stayed silent while names like Neymar, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and even his name were called. However, he confirmed Pele as the greatest ever to play the game.

Pele began his career with Santos in his native Brazil in 1956, when records were not as well kept as they are now, so his exploits at the club level can only be apocryphal.

However, he helped his boyhood club to six Brazilian Championships, two Intercontinental Cups, and two Copa Libertadores. He helped his nation, Brazil, to three World Cup titles, the most of any player to date, with 77 goals and 39 assists in 92 games.

The football legend died in 2022 at 82 after a life and career in the game he loved that inspired billions worldwide.

“Ronaldo's a great goalscorer, but in terms of the complete player, there's no doubt that Messi is the best" - When Pele weighed in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

In 2018, the late football great Pele was asked to pick the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two players are widely believed to be two of the greatest players in the sport's history after their exploits at the highest level.

The Brazilian legend, who also has a claim to the title of the greatest player of all time, responded to the question at the time, telling SporTV :

"I would still stay with Messi. Scoring is important, no doubt, but if you do not have anyone to prepare, then the ball is not enough. For my team, I prefer Messi. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he's a great goalscorer. Ronaldo's been able to score goals, while you see Messi creating goals and directing the play, as well as scoring. Ronaldo's a great goalscorer, but in terms of the complete player, there's no doubt that Messi is the best."

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d'Ors, with eight to Ronaldo's five. He has also tasted World Cup glory with Argentina. His Portuguese rival has five Ballon d'Or awards and is the most prolific player in the sport's history, with 924 goals.

