Ronaldinho tips Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has watched Lionel Messi from close quarters since a very tender age. Messi reached the crowning moment of his professional career when he lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 18.

Argentina defeated France via penalties at the Lusail Stadium. Messi bagged a brace in regulation time. Ronaldinho believes for that reason, his former teammate should win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Speaking to SDA, the Brazilian said:

"Because he managed to score two goals in the final and won his first World Cup, I think Messi will win the Ballon d'Or. This will make you go down in history a bit more."

Frank Darkwah @Blaqqkoffi Messi and Mbappe taking a swipe at each other..lol Messi and Mbappe taking a swipe at each other..lol https://t.co/X2PH4DvKqn

As Lionel Messi scored a brace, his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe bagged a sensational hat-trick. Ronaldinho reflected on the rivalry between the two clubmates, saying:

"Yes, both players are exceptional performers. More than living up to high expectations, they have proven once again that they are outstanding players. They enriched this final with their exceptional talent."

Ronaldinho analyzed the enthralling final between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: : Lionel Messi

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final was not for the faint-hearted. The game was an emotional rollercoaster for fans of either team and even for the neutrals.

Ronaldinho, winner of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, has now shared his take on the nail-biting contest. He said:

"It was definitely one of the biggest and best endings in history. Many said that we would have a final with two teams on the defensive, with few opportunities. In the end, we had a final full of highlights and emotion.

"It was wonderful, chilling. It was important that Argentina took the lead relatively quickly, an early goal is always good to loosen up the game. This final will be remembered for years to come."

Honest 🇦🇷¹⁰ @FriendlyDiver

‘Peak’ Mbappe this Season: 39 G/A

‘Peak’ Haaland this Season: 37 G/A



‘Finished’Messi this season : 42 G/A‘Peak’ Mbappe this Season: 39 G/A‘Peak’ Haaland this Season: 37 G/A ‘Finished’Messi this season : 42 G/A ‘Peak’ Mbappe this Season: 39 G/A‘Peak’ Haaland this Season: 37 G/A🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/V3K43iKnIG

He further added that the top two teams of the Qatar World Cup reached the final. However, Ronaldinho believes Brazil also deserved to go further. He said:

"I'm sure of it. It was the nations that most deserved it. Brazil also had an excellent team, courageous and full of talent. "

Mbappe, Messi and PSG will be back in action in Ligue 1 as they resume their campaign by hosting Strasbourg on December 28.

Poll : 0 votes