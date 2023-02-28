"Ronaldo is 12th man", "At the bench again" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on place in FIFPRO Men's World XI

Fans mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after he was left out of FIFPRO Men's World XI. The Portuguese's arch-rival Lionel Messi and his former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were selected.

Ronaldo had a difficult year for both club and country. He struggled at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag at the start of the season, scoring just three goals in 16 games across competitions.

The Al Nassr forward was given a break from his tumultuous time at Old Trafford when he headed to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he was unable to break Selecao das Quinas legend Eusebio's record of nine goals, scoring just once in five games. He sits on eight goals in the World Cup.

Ronaldo's struggles have coincided with the Madrid icon missing out on a place in FIFPRO Men's World XI. However, Los Blancos are well represented, as Thibaut Courtois was named in goal, with Modric in midfield and Benzema in attack.

They are joined by Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi, Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and Bayern Munich's Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo in defense.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Brazilian midfield man Casemiro joined Modric in the middle of the park in the hypothetical XI. Benzema is in attack alongside PSG duo Kylian Mbappe (France) and Lionel Messi (Argentina). Manchester City's Norweigan frontman Erling Haaland is also in a fierce four-man frontline.

However, there was no spot for Ronaldo, which has led fans to mock him for his omission. One fan tweeted:

"Ronaldo at the bench again."

Another fan captioned a picture of a depressed silhouette being reviewed by VAR:

"Ronaldo is the 12th man (laughing face)."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the iconic forward not being chosen for FIFPRO Men's Team of the Year:

WannabeSoccerPlayer @Soccer_girl226 I don't see ronaldo in the Best 11? Weird. In other news, water is wet I don't see ronaldo in the Best 11? Weird. In other news, water is wet

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo ” The competition should be renamed to “FIFA the best Argentine award The competition should be renamed to “FIFA the best Argentine award🇦🇷”

Cristiano Ronaldo asks former Juventus teammate Carlo Pinsoglio to join him at Al Nassr

The Old Lady goalkeeper is wanted by Ronaldo at Al Nassr..

Cristiano Ronaldo has put his Manchester United misery behind him and is enjoying life in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. He has scored eight goals in five games, including a hat-trick last time out against Damac FC.

The Portuguese forward has adapted to life at Mrsool Park with ease but reportedly wants a former teammate to join him. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Pinsoglio to link up with him at Al Nassr.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN Carlo Pinsoglio celebrated the new year night with Cristiano Ronaldo. This friendship is goated. Carlo Pinsoglio celebrated the new year night with Cristiano Ronaldo. This friendship is goated. ❤⚫⚪ https://t.co/izdz48sWP9

The veteran Italian goalkeeper is third choice for Juventus and hasn't made an appearance this season. However, he held a good relationship with Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium.

Al Nassr may heed Cristiano Ronaldo's advice to sign the Juventus shot-stopper, as their summer signing David Ospina has struggled with a shoulder injury.

