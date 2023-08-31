“Ronaldo at 36 was playing in Europe” - Fans troll Lionel Messi for ‘ghosting’ in Inter Miami’s 0-0 draw against Nashville

Cristiano Ronaldo fans took to Twitter to mock Lionel Messi after the Argentine was unable to lead his Inter Miami side to victory over Nashville SC. In the second game of the 36-year-old's Major League Soccer career, the Florida-based side played out a goalless draw.

The result came as a blow to Inter Miami's already slim playoff chances. Two points dropped and a subsequent win for Toronto over Philadelphia meant that the two sides are now tied for last place in the Eastern Conference. The team ahead of Miami, New York City FC, also won on the night. They are now seven points away from NYCFC with three games in hand.

Fans drew comparisons to Ronaldo's exploits in his age 36 season, where the Portuguese superstar was still a key figure for Juventus and Manchester United.

Nashville came into the game with an obvious defensive mindset. They were able to block five of Messi's seven shots on the night. They became the first team to keep a clean sheet against Inter Miami since the Argentine's arrival.

Nashville SC midfielder reacts as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami side held to goalless draw

The match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC ended 0-0.

Lionel Messi was unable to conjure up his usual magic as his Inter Miami side played out a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC. The Argentine has been in scintillating form since his arrival but couldn't provide the breakthrough against a resolute Nashville defense.

Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty had this to say about the team's defensive resilience following the game:

"Coming off the result in Atlanta, we needed to tighten things up defensively. Coming into Miami, playing against this team right now in the form they're in, that's not exactly an easy task so full credit to the whole team."

"Thought we defended a little too deep in the first half. We wanted to get our lines up a little bit in the second half and put pressure on them, which I think we did. Better second half, I thought we could have got three points out of tonight."

Nashville became the first side to record a clean sheet against an Inter Miami side with Messi. They also became the first opponent against whom he was unable to record a goal or an assist.

Inter Miami are now level with bottom-placed Toronto FC on points but have a better goal difference. They are set to face Los Angeles FC next on Sunday (September 3).