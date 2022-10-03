“Ronaldo has an argument for saying, ‘I’ve been the best player ever’ - Liverpool legend blasts Erik ten Hag for 'disrespectful' treatment of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has slammed Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag for benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester City.

Ten Hag left the Portuguese forward on the bench as the Red Devils succumbed to a devastating 6-3 loss at the Etihad Stadium yesterday (October 2).

However, this is not the first time the Portuguese legend has been forced to watch his team from the sidelines. The Dutch tactician has handed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner only one start in their seven league games so far this campaign.

Sourness believes it's disrespectful on Ten Hag's part to treat arguably the best player in football history in such a manner. While speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, here's what the Liverpool legend had to say:

"He’s the best player in the world with Lionel Messi – he still has something to offer. Ronaldo has an argument for saying, ‘I’ve been the best player ever’ – he can sit with any group of players in the history of the game if they were still alive and argue that."

He added:

"So, the disrespect Manchester United are showing him now, I don’t see the point in going through the aggravation which they have done in making him stay to not use him."

Ten Hag oddly claimed that the forward wasn't brought on during the match as he wanted to show respect for the Portuguese's majestic career.

Sourness refused to buy into the Manchester United coach's opinion as he further added:

"It’s disrespectful not to use him. I don’t buy that [Ten Hag’s explanation], I think you’re showing more disrespect by not using him.”

The 37-year-old has scored just one goal in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Graeme Souness believes Cristiano Ronaldo still has a lot to offer for this Manchester United team

The Manchester United forward has struggled this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 37 years old and has struggled to get going this season, scoring only one goal in eight club games, that too via a penalty.

However, it was only last season that the legendary marksman scored 18 league goals for the Red Devils after rejoining them by making a move from Juventus. He was the club's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

Sourness believes that even while age catches up to everyone, Ronaldo still has something to offer to this disappointing United side. He added:

"Ronaldo, along with Messi, I think the best player in the world is one of those two, and it’s because of the levels they’ve done it at and their longevity. You can’t live off your reputation forever, but I still think he’s got something to offer. There’s a use for Ronaldo in this Manchester United team where they are right now.”

Manchester United will look to bounce back from the hammering against Manchester City when they face Omonia away in the UEFA Europa League on October 6.

