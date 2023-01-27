Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged Cristiano Ronaldo fans to stop criticizing newly-signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

United brought in Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the season to fill the void created by the Portuguese's mid-season departure. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner terminated his contract with the club via mutual agreement on November 22.

Many fans have opined that Weghorst is a downgrade to the now Al-Nassr forward. Parker, however, defended the Dutchman, claiming he offers a different profile to the team.

Speaking to Soccer News Netherlands, Parker said:

“I think that people have been too harsh towards Wout Weghorst. He has only played three games and it's way too early to judge him. But it is Man United and you are going to be judged. Every single player is under a massive pressure and they have to handle that 24 hours a day.”

Iyanu Brainzcoded @UTDcoded Weghorst fits in ETH system so well, the way he presses, intercepts, and links up is brilliant Weghorst fits in ETH system so well, the way he presses, intercepts, and links up is brilliant 🔴👏 https://t.co/fKvU1Q9t0b

He further added that downplaying Weghorst's abilities is a disgrace. Parker said:

“And people have to remember that he is not a Ronaldo. Ronaldo was a better footballer but this guy is offering something different. He works hard and he wants to help the club. But all the Ronaldo fanboys are just throwing mud at the idiom, which is a disgrace. They should want the club to have success and not only think about their hero who has a new life in a league that only his fans care about.”

Weghorst scored his first goal for Manchester United during the 3-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win against Nottingham Forest on January 26. The towering forward scored on the stroke of halftime in what was the second goal for Erik ten Hag's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to get on the scoresheet since his Manchester United departure

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

The former Manchester United striker is yet to open his account for Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi Arabian club as a free agent. While he bagged a brace against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Riyadh Season Cup, the Portuguese ace hasn't scored an official goal for Al-Nassr yet.

He made his debut for Rudi Garcia's team in the 1-0 Saudi Pro League home win against Al-Ettifaq on January 22. The SPL leaders then lost their most recent game against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on January 26.

Al-Nassr will return to action on February 3 when they take on Al-Fateh in an SPL away clash.

Poll : 0 votes