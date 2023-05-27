"Ronaldo bottled the league", "Ruined my club" - Twitter reacts as Al-Nassr draw 1-1 against Ettifaq to lose Saudi League title to Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr conceded the Saudi Pro League title following a 1-1 draw at Al-Ettifaq on Saturday (May 27). Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Youssofou Niakate gave Ettifaq the lead in the 43rd minute. Luiz Gustavo equalised with a blistering strike in the 56th minute. However, despite searching for a winner, Al-Alamy were unable to get the win.

They now have 64 points from 29 games, five fewer than leaders Al-Itthad, with a game to play. Fans on Twitter reacted to the draw, with one claiming, blaming Ronaldo for falling short in the title race:

What Al-Nassr president said about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact?

While Al-Nassr will go trophyless in Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at the club. president Al-Muammar said that players are getting a new-found exposure due to the superstar's presence.

Due to Ronaldo's global popularity, more fans are tuning in to watch Al-Alamy's games, meaning lesser known players are now getting seen more. About the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Al-Muammar said:

"I always tell the Nassr players: take advantage of the presence of Ronaldo by your side, and show yourselves because there are more than (50 channels) broadcasting the game."

He also lifted the lid on the nature of the 38-year-old's contract with the club:

"We signed a contract with Cristiano Ronaldo, not only as a player but also got his own commercial rights, which will be activated after the end of the current season and will have an impact on the tourism side and others."

He added:

"Because of time pressure and the sports programme, we were unable to show Al-Nassr's contract with Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Communication and Media Center at Al-Nasr Club is trying to work by sending simple messages."

Ronaldo and Al-Alamy are expected to get better next season, as a new manager looks set to arrive at the helm. Whether they can snatch the league title next season remains to be seen, though.

