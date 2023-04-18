"Ronaldo brace today", "Going to own Al-Hilal" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Al-Nassr ahead of massive Riyadh Derby

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr as they take on Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby on April 18. The two Saudi capital-based teams go head-to-head at the King Fahid International Stadium.

The match will be Al-Alami's first since Rudi Garcia was sacked. Under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic will be in charge of the dugout for the game.

Al-Alami are second in the Saudi Pro League table heading into their clash against city rivals Al-Hilal. They have 53 points from 23 matches and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points.

Defending champions Al-Hilal, however, are fourth with 46 points from 24 matches. The clash is a crucial one for both teams as they look to keep championship aspirations alive.

Fans are anticipating a masterclass from Al-Alami's iconic number 7, Ronaldo. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"We're going to OWN Al Hilal."

Another claimed:

"Ronaldo brace today..."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been among the goals since making his debut for Al-Alami in January. He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 12 matches across competitions.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr's lineup against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby:

Al-Nassr legend hailed Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Al-Hilal showdown

Al-Nassr legend Mohammad Al-Sahlawi heaped praise on Ronaldo ahead of the clash against Al-Hilal. The Portuguese superstar's legacy in the game is quite unmatched.

Al-Sahlawi pointed that out as he told Saudi daily Al-Eqtisadiah ahead of the Riyadh derby:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be today's racehorse, with his expertise and high technical capabilities, He is the best attacker in the history of football, in addition to his physical and technical readiness. And he knows how to deal with such matches."

Speaking further about the Riyadh derby, Al-Sahlawi said:

"If the stars of Al-Nassr want to compete and win the three points, they must play with the desire to win, and the fighting spirit must be present from the beginning to the end because the match does not accept any complacency that may be adverse to the team, and whenever the spirit is present, victory will be present."

Ronaldo has always elevated himself when the occasion called during his legendary career. Whether the 38-year-old can leave a mark in his first Riyadh derby remains to be seen.

