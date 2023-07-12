An old photo of a taxi driver asking Lionel Messi to take a picture of him alongside Javier Mascherano has resurfaced.

Mess and Mascherano were teammates for Barcelona and Argentina. The pair played 414 matches together, combining in three goals.

While Messi can be perceived as the bigger star between the duo, one fan was keen on taking a photo with Mascherano. Hence, he asked Messi to take the photo.

Mascherano, who played as a midfielder and a central defender during his career, is a big name in his own right. Apart from the Argentina national team, he also played for clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona.

However, the fan asking Messi to take a photo of him alongside Mascherano surprised many.

Troll Football @TrollFootball When a taxi driver asked Messi to take a photo of him with Mascherano. When a taxi driver asked Messi to take a photo of him with Mascherano. https://t.co/vIZWkPpUKO

One fan wrote:

"Ronaldo would have broke the phone."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the picture:

Temesgen @Temesgen034986 @TrollFootball I wanna see the picture he took @TrollFootball I wanna see the picture he took😂

Noname @da39007142 @TrollFootball Ronaldo would have break the phone @TrollFootball Ronaldo would have break the phone

BTRACKS @officialbr33zy @TrollFootball taxi driver to messi: you thought i was feeling you @TrollFootball taxi driver to messi: you thought i was feeling you

Harshal @HarshalLahane1 @TrollFootball This is why Messi is the greatest photographer @TrollFootball This is why Messi is the greatest photographer

Lionel Messi set to play at Inter Miami alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut is on the horizon. The Argentine will play at the MLS club alongside his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. The pair have previously shared the pitch 567 times for the Catalan club.

Messi joins the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The same is the case with Busquets, who arrives after bringing the curtains down on a glowing Barcelona career.

However, many are skeptical about whether the duo would give it their best for the MLS club. Newly-minted Inter Miami coach, Gerardo Martino, however, has no doubt. He recently said:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo, yesterday I spoke with Sergio.

We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Messi is set to be presented as an Inter Miami player on July 16. Fans are impatiently awaiting the player's arrival at the MLS club.

