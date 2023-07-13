“Ronaldo is so clear” “Bodied Pessi” - Fans react as video of David Beckham referring to Lionel Messi as ‘one club wonder’ goes viral

Fans exploded on Twitter after a video of Inter Miami owner David Beckham calling Lionel Messi a 'one club wonder' went viral.

Lionel Messi is set to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player in an official presentation on Sunday, July 16. The Argentina icon revealed on June 7 that he would be joining the MLS club as a free agent after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

David Beckham allegedly helped convince the 36-year-old to join Inter Miami but it appears the Manchester United legend didn't hold Messi in the same regard back in 2020.

While talking on a football show, Beckham claimed:

"Cristiano’s now obviously enjoying his time at Juve and his career has been incredible and Leo is a one-club wonder.”

P @priteshcrseven



Beckham: "messi is a one club wonder "



Ronaldo is so clear No way ..Beckham: "messi is a one club wonder "Ronaldo is so clear No way ..😭😭😭😭Beckham: "messi is a one club wonder " Ronaldo is so clear https://t.co/sJrdFYfiJh

The clip went viral on Twitter, and fans reacted hilariously upon seeing it:

David Beckham may have had doubts about Lionel Messi's ability to perform in a different league back then but his stance has completely changed now. He recently said (via FirstSportz):

“It has to be Messi. He is a great person, but I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion, he plays the game… just free. I think this past World Cup again, the way he played for his country and to win that World Cup is an incredible moment for him and I love watching players like him.”

Lionel Messi proved Beckham and a lot of doubters wrong when he was forced to join PSG in 2021 due to Barcelona's financial issues. He scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 75 appearances, winning three trophies. Messi also won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina during his spell with PSG.

Beckham will be hoping Messi can bring about a similar effect at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi gives an interesting response when asked if he thinks about his career achievements

Lionel Messi recently gave a thoughtful response when Paulo Dybala hilariously asked him if he is human and if the 36-year-old pays heed to his career accomplishments.

The Argentina megastar has established himself as one of the best players to ever grace the sport. He has won 43 major trophies for club and country, the joint-highest in football history with Dani Alves.

Lionel Messi has scored 807 goals and provided 357 assists in 1028 appearances across all competitions for club and country. He finally won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December, the one trophy that had eluded him his whole career.

The Barcelona legend said (via GOAL):

"When you are always competing, when you always have goals ahead of you, you don’t value much what you really deserve, what you are achieving."

He added:

"I am at a moment in my career where I enjoy everything that happens to me and I value everything much more because I know that these are the last years. But I think that when I retire and I’m not playing anymore, I will value all of this much more."

He concluded:

"And even more so the fact of being a World champion, which will last a lifetime, especially in a country like ours, that is so fond of football, so grateful for it."

Messi is the only player on the planet to have won two FIFA Golden Ball awards at World Cups and also the only footballer to have won the Ballon d'Or seven times.

Poll : 0 votes