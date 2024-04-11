"Ronaldo clear", "We weren't retired at 36 in McDonald's league" - Lionel Messi gets brutally trolled after Inter Miami's loss to Monterrey

Fans on X mocked Lionel Messi after Inter Miami crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup following a 3-1 loss to Monterrey in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

The Herons had a mountain to climb after suffering a 2-1 home loss to the Mexican outfit in the first leg on April 3. However, they could not deal with Monterrey at the Estadio BBVA as they succumbed to a 5-2 loss on aggregate.

Lionel Messi partnered up with Luis Suarez in attack for Inter Miami, but both superstars were unable to reverse their side's fortunes. Brandon Vasquez (31'), German Berterame (58') and Jesus Gallardo (64') got on the scoresheet, while Diego Gomez scored a consolation goal for the Herons in the 85th minute. To make matters worse, Jordi Alba was given a straight red card in the 78th minute.

Messi didn't have the best of performances despite providing one assist yesterday (April 10). The 36-year-old only completed 44 out of 56 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent. Moreover, he landed zero shots on target from three attempts, lost four duels, and completed no accurate crosses.

One fan claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is now clear of Lionel Messi, posting:

"Ronaldo clear of that fraud"

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

"We weren't retired at 36 in McDonald's league"

Expand Tweet

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"At 36, At 36," one fan compared.

"This is just fact," one fan replied to the above tweet.

"Owned pessi the thief," one fan claimed.

"Ronaldo is better than Messi," one fan boldly said.

"Tata Martino should be fired immediately after the game. NO SUBS. NO ADJUSTMENTS," one fan chimed in.

"WHERE IS LEO PESSI???" one fan asked.

"Get rid of Suarez. He is so terribly slow. Useless," one fan said.

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare in their 3-1 loss to Monterrey?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Monterrey, following a 3-1 away loss on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

The Herons had more of the ball with 60 percent possession. They also completed more passes, attempting a total of 637 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, Monterrey had 40 percent possession, attempting a total of 421 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

However, Inter Miami weren't able to pose much of a threat going forward, landing just five shots in total with one being on target. On the other hand, Monterrey mustered 17 shots, with nine being on target.

Poll : Was Lionel Messi at fault for Inter Miami's 3-1 loss to Monterrey? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion