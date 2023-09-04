“Ronaldo couldn’t even get one celeb to watch” - Fans react as Prince Harry shows up to watch Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami

A star-studded affair unfolded on Sunday evening as celebrities, including Prince Harry, showed up to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami play Los Angeles FC. The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the match generated an outpouring of chatter on social media platforms, with fans stunned at Messi's ability to draw in royalty.

The Argentinian maestro seems to have no difficulty collecting high-profile fans who want to bask in his on-field brilliance. It wasn't just Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle who showed up to watch the football legend play.

Sitting amongst the crowd were Hollywood powerhouses such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Jason Sudeikis, according to GOAL. A number of sports elites in the USA also showed up to watch Lionel Messi play, including NBA icon Lebron James, James Harden, Mookie Betts, Magic Johnson, and Clayton Kershaw.

Prince Harry's presence was particularly noteworthy, with fans taking to social media to react to Lionel Messi's undeniable magnetism. Here is a selection of tweets from the supporters, many of whom are impressed with the Argentine legend's allure that even manages to pull in royalty:

MLS set to bend the rules for Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been nothing short of sensational since setting foot on American soil. Not only has he aided Inter Miami in claiming the Leagues Cup, but he also made a remarkable debut, netting a goal against the New York Red Bulls.

However, what has drawn additional attention is Messi's unique approach to certain Major League Soccer regulations. Traditionally, players are expected to be available for post-game interviews with the league's media team and its broadcast partner, Apple TV.

Messi, it seems, has a different playbook. The Daily Mail revealed that the football luminary didn't speak to reporters following the stalemate against Nashville. According to the Athletic (via SportBible), MLS officials quickly jumped in to clarify, attributing it to a "misunderstanding."

An MLS spokesperson also confirmed that Messi's media silence hasn't breached any league rules. However, the report claims that Messi and his team have hammered out their own arrangement with MLS and Inter Miami.

There is a possibility that Messi might resume media duties when he feels it's appropriate. In fact, he already broke his media silence once, conversing via a translator with Apple TV after his debut against Cruz Azul. There is no certainty as to whether he will speak to reporters after the clash against Los Angeles FC is concluded.