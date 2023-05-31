"Ronaldo is a disease", "Guess who didn't play" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr secure comfortable 3-0 win without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr earned a comfortable 3-0 win against Al Fateh in their final game of the season on Wednesday, May 31, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the squad. Fans on Twitter reacted to Al-Nassr's win without the Portuguese forward.
Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca opened the scoring four minutes into the game before doubling his side's advantage in the 66th minute. Mohammed Maran provided the icing on the cake for the Riyadh-based side, scoring the third in the 72nd minute.
Ronaldo missed the clash against Al Fateh due to a muscle injury he sustained in Al-Nassr's last match against Ettifaq. However, interim manager Dinko Jelicic's side performed admirably in the superstar attacker's absence.
Since making his debut for the Saudi Pro League club in January, the 38-year-old forward has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances.
Al-Nassr finished the season as the second placed team in the league. They accumulated 67 points from 30 matches, five fewer than champions Al-Ittihad. Interestingly, Al-Nassr were at the top of the league table when Ronaldo arrived in January.
Fans on Twitter reacted as Al-Nassr managed to defeat Al Fateh despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. Here are some of the best reactions:
Karim Benzema has contacted Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to learn about life in Saudi Arabia: reports
According to Diario AS, Karim Benzema has contacted his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to learn about life in Saudi Arabia.
Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, is reportedly close to joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, the team that defeated Al-Nassr in the title race this season. Diario AS also reported that Benzema has already accepted Al-Ittihad's offer.
Al-Ittihad have tabled an incredibly lucrative contract for the Frenchman that would see him earn €200 million in two seasons.
The Portuguese forward has been playing for Al-Nassr since January and has had time to adapt to his new surroundings. Hence, it's understandable why Benzema would want to seek Ronaldo's advice before making a decision.