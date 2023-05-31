"Ronaldo is a disease", "Guess who didn't play" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr secure comfortable 3-0 win without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr earned a comfortable 3-0 win against Al Fateh in their final game of the season on Wednesday, May 31, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the squad. Fans on Twitter reacted to Al-Nassr's win without the Portuguese forward.

Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca opened the scoring four minutes into the game before doubling his side's advantage in the 66th minute. Mohammed Maran provided the icing on the cake for the Riyadh-based side, scoring the third in the 72nd minute.

Ronaldo missed the clash against Al Fateh due to a muscle injury he sustained in Al-Nassr's last match against Ettifaq. However, interim manager Dinko Jelicic's side performed admirably in the superstar attacker's absence.

Since making his debut for the Saudi Pro League club in January, the 38-year-old forward has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances.

Al-Nassr finished the season as the second placed team in the league. They accumulated 67 points from 30 matches, five fewer than champions Al-Ittihad. Interestingly, Al-Nassr were at the top of the league table when Ronaldo arrived in January.

Fans on Twitter reacted as Al-Nassr managed to defeat Al Fateh despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. Here are some of the best reactions:

Shameless Penaldo @Immens_Messi



With Ronaldo:

Al Nassr tie Al Fateh 2-2

Al Nassr in 1st

Juve lose a 10 year league win streak

Man United can’t win a game



Without Ronaldo: Al Nassr 3-0

Al Nassr in 2nd

Man United go on win streak



#ronaldo #messi Ronaldo is a disease. He makes every team he plays for worse.With Ronaldo:Al Nassr tie Al Fateh 2-2Al Nassr in 1stJuve lose a 10 year league win streakMan United can’t win a gameWithout Ronaldo: Al Nassr 3-0Al Nassr in 2ndMan United go on win streak Ronaldo is a disease. He makes every team he plays for worse.With Ronaldo: Al Nassr tie Al Fateh 2-2Al Nassr in 1stJuve lose a 10 year league win streakMan United can’t win a gameWithout Ronaldo: Al Nassr 3-0Al Nassr in 2ndMan United go on win streak#ronaldo #messi https://t.co/9vEUqmYmJY

Big S! 🖐🏽 @tapeeasy Ronaldo didn’t play today and Al Nassr is playing good football Ronaldo didn’t play today and Al Nassr is playing good football

Lil-King👑 @ny_Lilking1 Al Nassr leading by 3 goals.. Guess who didn’t play today Al Nassr leading by 3 goals.. Guess who didn’t play today https://t.co/CalNOK44b7

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN Another Ghareeb & Talisca moment 🤩 Another Ghareeb & Talisca moment 🤩 https://t.co/AVgqdXXXS9

🐐 @AlwaysRonaIdo twitter.com/ssc_sports/sta… شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC @ssc_sports

د71' الهدف الثالث لـ النصر عن طريق محمد مران

النصر 3 × 0 الفتح

#النصر_الفتح | #SSC هدددددف!د71' الهدف الثالث لـ النصر عن طريق محمد مرانالنصر 3 × 0 الفتح هدددددف!⚽د71' الهدف الثالث لـ النصر عن طريق محمد مرانالنصر 3 × 0 الفتح#النصر_الفتح | #SSC https://t.co/HxIqNnRWXd Talisca would have been top soccer with that goal and that other guy robbed him Talisca would have been top soccer with that goal and that other guy robbed him 😭 twitter.com/ssc_sports/sta…

foreignyorubaboy @capitaldutch No Ronaldo and talisca is already cooking. Coincidence? No Ronaldo and talisca is already cooking. Coincidence?👀

CGM @Cha1zee Talisca is a problem Talisca is a problem 😂

That_Sweet_Bhoy🌅👽 @ichidollar One more goal for Talisca and the golden boot is secured 🤭🫣 One more goal for Talisca and the golden boot is secured 🤭🫣

Idk why I @ahahaharoon Bc talisca ye performance last match dedeta Bc talisca ye performance last match dedeta

𝑙𝑒𝑚 @lliel7_ @talisca_aa You will remain the best in our league, and next season you will become the top scorer in the league, my prince @talisca_aa You will remain the best in our league, and next season you will become the top scorer in the league, my prince 💛

Karim Benzema has contacted Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to learn about life in Saudi Arabia: reports

According to Diario AS, Karim Benzema has contacted his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to learn about life in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, is reportedly close to joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, the team that defeated Al-Nassr in the title race this season. Diario AS also reported that Benzema has already accepted Al-Ittihad's offer.

Al-Ittihad have tabled an incredibly lucrative contract for the Frenchman that would see him earn €200 million in two seasons.

The Portuguese forward has been playing for Al-Nassr since January and has had time to adapt to his new surroundings. Hence, it's understandable why Benzema would want to seek Ronaldo's advice before making a decision.

