“Ronaldo is disrespected on a regular basis” - Rio Ferdinand on Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself ‘more complete’ than Messi, Maradona and Pele

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is branded arrogant for his comments praising himself, while Zlatan Ibrahimović is appreciated for his personality. He believes that the Portuguese superstar has the right to call himself the most complete player of all time.

Speaking on his podcast, Ferdinand stated that Ronaldo has been the top scorer for every club he has played for since 2007 and has shown remarkable consistency in his career. He added that the Al Nassr star has been ridiculed for his recent statement claiming he's the most complete player of all time, despite the numbers backing him.

Ferdinand said:

“Everyone compliments Zlatan for saying stuff like that and goes, ‘oh what a guy, I love his personality and character’. When Cristiano Ronaldo says it, they’re like, ‘oh he’s so arrogant. How could he say that?’ If anyone is in a position to talk like that, it’s Ronaldo. You know what’s crazy, he’s been top scorer of his team for the last 18 years. Since 2007 probably, he’s been top scorer for every team he played in. Just let that sink in. It’s unbelievable. Ronaldo is disrespected on a regular basis.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand played 221 matches together at Manchester United. The Englishman has always defended the former Real Madrid star and named him the GOAT over Lionel Messi.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about being the most complete player?

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the Spanish television show El Chiringuito last week and claimed that he was the most complete player in the history of football. He believes that the numbers back him over Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele.

Ronaldo said (via ESPN):

"Who's the best goal scorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them."

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste -- if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contract talks with Al Nassr as he looks to extend his stay at the club. He has admitted that his retirement is close, but is still looking to get to 1000 professional goals before calling it quits.

