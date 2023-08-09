“Ronaldo doesn’t add to history, he creates it” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo goal guides Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 75th minute penalty against Al-Shorta to send Al-Nassr to the final of the Arab Cup of Champions. Fans on Twitter hailed the Portuguese superstar for his greatness after his performance.

Ronaldo entered the contest in a rich vein of form, having scored in his last three games for the Saudi Pro League club. In the final, Al-Nassr will face the winner of the second semifinal between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab.

Anderson Talisca squandered a golden opportunity early in the game after being found in space inside the penalty area by Marcelo Brozovic. The Brazilian could only hit the goalkeeper with a weak right-footed effort.

Ronaldo came close after being found in space by Alex Telles. Despite getting rid of his man with a brilliant piece of control, Ronaldo's effort from a difficult angle was just wide of the mark.

The Portugal captain, however, once again did what he does best, which is to find the back of the net when his team needed it. His 75th minute penalty turned out to be the eventual winner and one fan commented on Twitter:

"Ronaldo doesn’t add to history, he creates it."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al-Nassr to the final of the Arab Cup of Champions:

Street @Wani87457452 pic.twitter.com/kUyNZxbC9N No Ronaldo Fan will pass without liking this

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Can't wait to see Ronaldo win this prestigious Trophy and Messi goes Trophyless with Inter Miami pic.twitter.com/muqaywbwpc

M @madridfooty_ twitter.com/crewsmat10/sta… Since this tweet Ronaldo has scored in every game

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of winning his first trophy as an Al-Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. While he was consistently finding the back of the net in the second half of the 2022-23 season, he couldn't guide his team to a trophy.

The Portugal captain, however, is close to winning his first piece of silverware with the Riyadh-based club after leading the team to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup. He has scored four goals this season alredy.

In 23 matches for the Saudi Pro League side, he has scored 17 goals and provided three assists. Ronaldo will be hoping to lead the team to the league title this season after narrowly missing out in the 2022-23 season.