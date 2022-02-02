"Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else” – Kevin-Prince Boateng delivers verdict on GOAT debate

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is one that will not go away in football's lifetime. Two icons of the game, the Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forwards respectively, are often regarded as the best of this generation.

This includes former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng, whose opinion is one of interest.

Boateng spent six months at Barcelona playing alongside Messi and recognizes the undeniable talents of the Argentinian captain. However, he also feels Ronaldo’s dedication to being the greatest needs to be acknowledged.

Speaking to SPOX, he said:

"For young people who are football players, Ronaldo should be the best in the world. He always wants to be the best. He always wants to be first in everything, so, for a player who is just starting, the one to look at should be him because he is perfect."

However Boateng said that the Argentine transcended the world and therefore a comparison between the two is unnecessary. He stated:

"In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do. I do not see him in this world. Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else."

Boateng was reportedly in disbelief that the Spanish giants wanted him in 2019, believing Espanyol were the ones after him. Either way, Boateng got the opportunity to play alongside one of the footballing greats.

Messi vs Ronaldo this season

Both forwards made groundbreaking transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively last summer.

Following this, both have had interesting starts at their clubs, with Messi uninspiring in Ligue 1 scoring just one goal in 10 matches so far.

He has, however, caught the eye in the Champions League. He has scored five goals in five matches in the group stages of the league.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United forward has been part of a side that has majorly underperformed. On numerous occasions he has had to spare United's blushes, particularly in the Champions League.

He currently has 14 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for United this season. A more than respectable return for the Portuguese striker who has had his critics.

As we head towards the knockout phase of the Champions League, many will be keeping an eye on the legendary forwards. Perhaps they will meet each other at some stage this season.

