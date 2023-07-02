"Ronaldo could only dream" "Admired by all" - Fans react as massive mural of Lionel Messi appears in his native Argentina

A massive mural of Lionel Messi has been unveiled in Santa Fe, Argentina. Fans on Twitter took digs at Cristiano Ronaldo after it was made public.

Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022. He played a starring role in the triumphant campaign, scoring seven goals and providing three assists to win the Golden Ball award.

Him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy has been printed on the mural. The win in the final against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium brought an end to La Albiceleste's 36-year-long drought.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC A massive record-breaking mural of Lionel Messi has appeared in Santa Fe, Argentina A massive record-breaking mural of Lionel Messi has appeared in Santa Fe, Argentina 🎨🇦🇷 https://t.co/yOwLMYAk2v

The mural is a work of art and is towering over the city. Fans on Twitter were left amazed at the beautiful sight of it. However, some managed to pull out a few cheeky digs as well, especially at the expense of his long-standing rival.

One of them commented under ESPN's latest post:

"Ronaldo could only dream."

Another claimed:

"Admired by all."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Lionel Messi's mural was unveiled in Santa Fe, Argentina:

ACE @FCB_ACEE @ESPNFC Ronaldo would never have Streets like lionel messi @ESPNFC Ronaldo would never have Streets like lionel messi

John 🦉 @swfcjohn2 @ESPNFC Messi is the GOAT and it’s not even a debate anymore @ESPNFC Messi is the GOAT and it’s not even a debate anymore

forthWorthPlayBoy 🇦🇷💙🔴 @DammyKreane @ESPNFC I'm inspired what a man what player Despite the hurdles, he never gave up, which eventually paid off he will be celebrated forever @ESPNFC I'm inspired what a man what player Despite the hurdles, he never gave up, which eventually paid off he will be celebrated forever 🐐

👀 @thesaopaulolad @ESPNFC Ronaldo will never have something like this @ESPNFC Ronaldo will never have something like this

Clever @kentrell______

We have to appreciate GREATNESS 🥺🪄 @ESPNFC Even if you’re a Ronaldo fanWe have to appreciate GREATNESS 🥺🪄 @ESPNFC Even if you’re a Ronaldo fanWe have to appreciate GREATNESS 🥺🪄

Gerardo Martino spoke about Lionel Messi's arrival to Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino has been minted as the new Inter Miami boss. The former Barcelona manager takes charge of the club after Phil Neville's dismissal. Martino will reunite with Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at the club.

Messi arrives as a free agent as his Paris Saint-Germain contract has already expired on June 30. Busquets, on the other hand, joins the club on a free transfer as well. The Spanish maestro brought the curtains down on his glowing Barcelona career.

However, many have been skeptical that both Busquets and Messi are not coming to Inter Miami in a very competitive mood. Rather, they believe the pair are looking to spend the final chapter of their career in peace.

Martino is far from sold on that idea. He said (via 90min):

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo, yesterday I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Messi and Busquets shared the pitch 567 times when they played together at Barcelona. Whether the pair can bless the MLS with their class and skill remains to be seen.

