"Ronaldo effect", "Penaldo ghosting in the camel league" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr lose crucial game against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was savaged on social media after Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 loss against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (9 March).

An 80th-minute goal from Romarinho proved to be the difference at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium as Al-Ittihad leapfrogged Al-Nassr to the top of the table. They now hold a one-point lead over the latter after 20 games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ineffective for his team as he managed just one shot on target, created no chances for his teammates, and completed just 67% of his 36 attempted passes. This was the second game in a row where he failed to register a goal or an assist.

He also blanked in his team's 3-1 league win against Al-Batin on 3 March. After the game, football fans largely took aim at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's inability to make a consistent impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Here are some of the reactions as found on Twitter after Al-Ittihad's win against Al-Nassr:

エルマー @Eruma_27 @ESPNFC The Penaldo effect is in full motion btw @ESPNFC The Penaldo effect is in full motion btw

The Portugal icon failed to make a tangible impact in his first two official games for the club. He followed it up by scoring eight goals and providing two assists in his next four league games.

The former Real Madrid forward, however, is now on a two-game run without a goal or an assist. His team's chances of winning the league for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign also took a big hit with the loss against the Tigers.

He will want to set things right when Faris Najd face Abha in the King Cup of Champions quarter-final on 14 March.

Liverpool star could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr - reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr has seen the Riyadh-based club become a household name among football fans.

It seems that it could also be having an effect on their pull in the transfer market. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino could reportedly join them in the upcoming transfer market once his contract expires at Anfield.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Firmino from the start!



Fun fact, Firmino assisted Mo Salah's first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-3 draw on 12 August.



Firmino has now assisted Mo in his 129th goal for Liverpool which sees him as LFC all time premier league goalscorer.



@lfcfanagram Firmino from the start!Fun fact, Firmino assisted Mo Salah's first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-3 draw on 12 August.Firmino has now assisted Mo in his 129th goal for Liverpool which sees him as LFC all time premier league goalscorer. 🔥Firmino from the start! Fun fact, Firmino assisted Mo Salah's first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-3 draw on 12 August.Firmino has now assisted Mo in his 129th goal for Liverpool which sees him as LFC all time premier league goalscorer.🎨@lfcfanagram https://t.co/adbMdyB41p

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs wrote in his CaughtOffside column (h/t the Express):

"Al Nassr are interested [in Firmino] and are also looking at PSG’s Sergio Ramos, which shows the type of stars they want to bring in alongside [Cristiano] Ronaldo," he revealed.

Speaking about the 31-year-old Brazilian forward, Jacobs continued:

"Inter are another club to watch. And there have been links with Galatasaray. MLS clubs, including Atlanta United, have historically considered Firmino, knowing as he hits his early thirties a move may be possible."

Real Madrid's Luka Modric has also been linked with a move to Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes