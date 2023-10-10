"Ronaldo fans won't be celebrating", "GOAT day" - Fans react as Adidas announce October 10 will officially be known as Lionel Messi day

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) went mad after Adidas announced that October 10 will now officially be known as Lionel Messi Day.

October 10 can also be represented as 10/10 in the traditional Danish calendar format. Hence, Adidas, Messi's primary sponsor, has decided to name the day after the Argentina captain.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, it can be argued that Messi is the most prominent No. 10 in modern football. Adidas has now decided to honor the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner on October 10. Their social media post read:

"10/10 a day. a number. the goat. we introduce from today that 10/10 is officially Messi Day. stay tuned for what's to come. you’re not ready."

Fans on X reacted to the announcement and one of them even managed to take a jibe at the Argentine's eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo's followers. The fan wrote:

"Ronaldo fans won’t be celebrating."

Another fan commented:

"It's Argentina national goat day!"

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on X after Adidas announced October 10 as Lionel Messi Day:

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami failed to make the MLS playoffs

Since joining Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has made a mega impact in US Soccer. He has so far scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 13 matches for the Herons.

Despite Messi's impressive run of form, Tata Martino's side failed to make the MLS playoffs. The Miami-based club are 14th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, with 33 points from 32 matches.

Inter Miami have two league games remaining this season, home and away against Charlotte FC.

Messi has been irregular in the first team in recent times as he has struggled with fitness issues after picking up a muscular injury during the previous international break. The 36-year-old, though, is a part of Argentina's national team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, will now be on a long break after missing out on the MLS playoff spots.

On the other hand, rumors linking Messi with a loan move back to Barcelona have been swirling around for a while. According to a report from SPORT, Inter Miami will reportedly respect the Argentine's decision if he decides to rejoin Barca on a loan deal.