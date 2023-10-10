“Ronaldo is your father and Georgina Rodriguez is your mother” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister pulls off hilarious prank on daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have a new child if his sister's prank on her daughter is to be believed. Katia Aveiro shared a hilarious video on her Instagram, showing her prank on her four-year-old daughter, Valentina.

In the video, shared on Sunday, October 8, Aveiro said to little Valentina that Cristiano Ronaldo was her father and Georgina Rodriguez was her mother. She went on to say that Ronaldo had given her away to them because he had too much work to do and did not have enough time.

"Ronaldo is your father and Georgina is your mother but when you were born they had a lot of work and they couldn't take care of you and Ronaldo said, 'Katia and Júnior take care of Valentina'," Aveiro said.

The child was discerning enough to speak to her father, Junior, after which she returned to debunk Aveiro's lies. In a separate video, Valentina told her mother that she knew that the star footballer was only her uncle and not her father.

"Uncle Ronaldo is not my father, he is just my uncle. My father is there, Júnior. Júnior said that he is my father and Ronaldo is my uncle. My father said that you are not in the right mind today," Valentina said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have five children — Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella. The forward is famously close to his sister, who always comes out to defend her younger brother.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoying life in Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023 after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The forward moved to Saudi Arabia with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

Rodriguez has been photographed in stadiums around Saudi as she follows her partner to many of his games, providing support and love. This support has reflected positively on the 38-year-old's performance for his club, as he has scored an impressive 24 league goals in 24 appearances since January.

The couple are quite invested in the lives of their young children, the oldest of whom is just 13 years old. They had to deal with the loss of a child, Angel, who was born in 2022 alongside his twin Bella, and the family grew together afterward.

Ronaldo has shown his happiness on and off the pitch at being in Saudi, with his side performing very well and his family being extremely happy. The icon will enjoy his stay in the country at least until 2025 when his contract will be up.