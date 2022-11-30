Australian rugby league commentator Andrew Voss has called Cristiano Ronaldo a fibber after he claimed the first goal in Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay on November 28. The former Manchester United man claimed a touch on his head, but FIFA denied it after Adidas' technology showed no contact.

A person who lies is referred to as a fibber, and Voss has labeled it on the forward after he claimed a fictitious touch. FIFA awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes immediately after the goal was scored and officially confirmed it earlier today.

Going on Twitter after the match, Australian rugby league commentator Voss took digs at the striker and called him a fibber. He tweeted:

"Well there you go. I have called many fibbers over the years in the @NRL , but nothing comes close to what Ronaldo did this morning at @FIFAWorldCup . On the big stage, take the glory for a goal that he didn't touch. RONALDO IS A FIBBER. @VossyBrandySEN @PhilGould15 @FOXNRL"

Fernandes scored another goal via a penalty to help Portugal win against Uruguay. They have now qualified for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a game to spare.

Bruno Fernandes backed by pundits over Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal captain claimed the first goal in their win over Uruguay, but FIFA did not award him the same. Pundits and fans also called him out for celebrating the goal and being selfish.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. https://t.co/7yRJyUkRiz

Former West Ham defender Matthew Upson was on BBC Radio 5 and said:

"I think it's Bruno Fernandes' goal. The only evidence I've got is the replay that I can see in front of me, and the ball doesn't change direction. You normally see the ball change its rotation or direction slightly if there is a glancing header."

He continued:

"It won't go down as [Cristiano] Ronaldo's goal on the scoresheet and that is what he is bothered about because he thrives off those records. But it is his goal in the sense that his presence and his run caused it."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Ian Dennis added:

"Good luck to the FIFA official who has to go into the changing room to tell Cristiano Ronaldo he hasn't scored that. Bruno Fernandes has been credited with it."

The goal not getting credited keeps the five-time Ballon d'Or winner waiting for his record-equalling ninth goal for the country at FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Portugal made it to the last 16. Before that though, they will face South Korea on December 2 in their final group game.

