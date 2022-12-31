"Ronaldo has finished his career with an interview with Piers Morgan and Messi has won the World Cup" - Jamie Carragher 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo finished his career with an interview with Piers Morgan while his rival Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo confirmed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC on a sensational £175 million-a-year deal following his abrupt exit from Manchester United in November.

The Portuguese forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian outfit until 2025.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that he feels for Ronaldo as he has finished his career on such a sad note, while his eternal rival Lionel Messi is on cloud nine having just won the World Cup.

The Liverpool legend said while speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool's win over Leicester City, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"It's a sad end for him isn't it. Ronaldo has finished his career with an interview with Piers Morgan and Messi has won the World Cup."

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines with his antics at Manchester United since the summer, as he requested a transfer and also did not join pre-season training citing family reasons.

However, things got out of hand as he gave Piers Morgan an explosive interview in which he criticized Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar publicly hit out at manager Erik ten Hag, former manager Ralf Rangnick, and several former players like Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United responded to the situation by terminating his deal in November, and he is now on his way to the Middle East. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi fulfilled his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup earlier this month.

Messi played a key role in leading Argentina to World Cup glory for the third time in their history and was also awarded the Golden Ball for his exceptional showings.

Wayne Rooney names two players who are better than Messi and Ronaldo right now

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ronaldo forcing his way out of United to sign for Al Nassr is just very very sad. Clearly thought he'd get a decent club elsewhere and has ended up accepting he's finished Ronaldo forcing his way out of United to sign for Al Nassr is just very very sad. Clearly thought he'd get a decent club elsewhere and has ended up accepting he's finished

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe are better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi right now.

The two football greats are at the end of their careers after dominating the game for more than a decade and a half.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has claimed that Haaland and Mbappe are better than the two icons right now. However, he has insisted that it will be really difficult for the duo to replicate the careers of the two superstars.

He said:

"(Erling) Haaland and (Kylian) Mbappe, of course, the next two, at this moment of time, they are obviously better than Messi and Ronaldo. But for them to emulate the career that Messi and Ronaldo have had I can’t see it like, I can’t see."

He added:

"What Messi and Ronaldo have done is very unique in the world of football. For Messi and Ronaldo to do it in the same time in the same league for a long time, I don’t think we’ll see that again."

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes