Ronaldo Nazario is the greatest footballer ever: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Ronaldo Nazario is the greatest player in the history of football. The AC Milan striker rates the former Brazil star above the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo Nazario, who helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002, was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times and won the Ballon D'Or twice.

Prior to AC Milan's Europa League game against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night, Ibrahimovic was asked who he thinks is the greatest player of all time. The Swede told Discovery Plus:

"I don't need to describe Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon'. I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him. The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did 'the snake'. The way he was moving, for me he's the greatest player through history, no doubt."

Earlier in the week, Ibrahimovic was asked a similar question during an interview with the UEFA. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Swede responded:

"I always tell those who play with me, 'Ronaldo is football'. For me, that Ronaldo is football."

Ronaldo Nazario on Zlatan Ibrahimović:" He has always said he considers me an idol, I consider him perhaps a unique case, an example that is good for football. Even if I hadn’t had all the injuries I’ve had, I would never have reached 40 years like him. Never.” pic.twitter.com/2iIs8JKB1s — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 18, 2021

Ronaldo, who played for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan, scored over 300 goals at club level. On the international front, he netted 62 times for Brazil and won the World Cup twice.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a modern-day great himself

Ibrahimovic has been on fire for AC Milan this season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is undoubtedly one of the best players of the 21st century, has won countless trophies across Europe.

Despite being 39 years of age, Ibrahimovic has been in spectacular form for AC Milan this season. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker has scored 14 goals in 13 league games this season and is currently third in the Serie A Golden Boot race.

It remains to be seen if Ibrahimovic can guide AC Milan to the Serie A title at the end of the season, with the Rossoneri presently second in the standings, four points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.